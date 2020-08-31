It was on November 25, 2017 when Leo Messi signed that last renewal contract until 2021 with Barça, which is still sad today because of the interpretations that the parties give to it. That firm also had a history. Barça announced Messi’s renewal on its official website on July 5, 2017. However, the signing was delayed for months for a reason. Days after the announcement of Messi’s extension, Neymar paid the 222 million of his clause and left for Paris. Restless, Bartomeu wanted to include an amendment in the renewal and raise the termination clause of the player from 250 to 700 million. Messi took months to give the go-ahead despite the fact that the new contract, at least in terms of payment, had already entered into force. “We have agreed to change this contract to adapt its clause to the current situation in the football market. The new clause is seven hundred million and allows us to place Leo Messi where he should be, ”said Bartomeu at the time.

In June 2019, however, El País announced that Messi’s contract allowed any team to go free in June 2020, although, yes, it informed that the player had to notify at the end of the season of his wish. This time, the small print of the last contract signed by Messi with Barça will play a fundamental part in the resolution of the plot. Messi has renewed up to eight times with Barça. So many that many took a future condition for granted one club man

Messi’s first renewal came in 2005, before his explosion. He was 18 years old and signed a contract until 2010. In September of that same 2005, Laporta, with his eyes wide open by his trusted people who warned him that he was facing a crack, improved the contract again. The third extension was made to wait until January 2007, before his famous first hat-trick against Madrid with which he became a celebrity for the Barça fans. His freedom was then sealed at 150 million euros. With the arrival of Guardiola and without Ronaldinho, the fourth signing to become the Barça franchise player until today. After winning the treble in 2009, new renewal until 2016 (250 million euros clause).

In December 2012, Messi renewed for the sixth time. His salary went from 10.5 million euros a year to 12. The exit clause remained at 250 million. The seventh renewal had come just before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Then, his salary (without renewal but with prior agreement) amounted to 39.4 million net in 2016. In 2017 he signed the eighth and, apparently, the last renewal.