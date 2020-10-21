The clash between Bayern and Atlético falters after Serge Gnabry’s positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. As can be seen in the photograph, the German winger participated in the morning training with the rest of his teammates, with the consequent risk of contagion. On the morning of this Wednesday, the Munich team will carry out a new test to the entire squad that will be final for the dispute, or not, of the match.

Gnabry’s positive would not prevent the match from running its course, according to the measures ruled by UEFA in these cases. The regulations say that because there is a case, the match must not be suspended, since If there are 13 players available, including a goalkeeper, it can be played. However, despite the fact that Bayern-Atleti is expected from Germany to go ahead, the regional government could order quarantine for the entire workforce, a fact that would force the shock to be postponed.

The increase in cases experienced in the Teutonic country, in general, and in Bavaria, a region in which Munich is located, in particular, they make the authorities be very careful with the steps to follow in order to avoid the spread of the pandemic. Without going further, In recent days, it is considering reversing the opening of doors in stadiums. Currently, up to 5,000 people can attend the local matches of their team, as long as the area in question does not exceed 35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but this could change.

If the match is finally disputed, the German international will be a more than sensitive casualty for Hansi Flick, as evidenced by the 23 goals and 14 assists that he produced last season, that of his final emergence. Douglas Costa, newcomer from Juventus, will most likely take its place at eleven.