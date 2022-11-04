ON THE PHONE cell phone of Alfredo del Mazo Maza was stored the first photo, image that he himself censured for fear of offending Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“I don’t want the President to misunderstand you,” told former governors Arturo Montiel, César Camacho, Eruviel Ávila, Emilio Chuayffet and Alfredo Baranda that came to express their support to Alejandra del Moral, photo in which only they and she was made public.

The meeting took place at government house of Toluca exactly one day after the former Secretary of Social Development and candidate for of the deck was officially uncovered as the virtual standard-bearer of PRI which will seek to retain status for that match.

But 22 days after the announcement, there are already many questions that continue to orbit in the collective imagination and that will accumulate even more between now and January 2, when the Va por México alliance is signed, if it is remembered:

Will Del Mazo really defend the State of Mexico; he will simulate a competition and let Del Moral die; the losing candidate, Ana Lilia Herrera, will break with the PRI and go to Movimiento Ciudadano; what is at stake in Edomex Adán Augusto López and Claudia Sheinbaum; Is it really crucial for López Obrador to win the entity?

It is a fact that Del Mazo has already been offered an embassy: as he pointed out here a week ago, it was the Vatican, and we can assure you now that the United Kingdom too. But accepting it would be equivalent to “delivering the house” before they ask for it.

It is also a fact that Ana Lilia has already started talks with the Citizen Movement to be their candidate in 2023. But no matter how sympathetic she is from the PAN and the PRD, including some former governors, it will not be enough for her to win.

Ana Lilia could only be a candidate for the Va Por México alliance competitive against Morena.

The above is not impossible: in addition to her approaches to Dante Delgado, Ana Lilia’s main instigator is Alejandro Moreno, the national president of the PRI. The snub to the deputy revived the confrontation between “Alito” and Del Mazo. “Don’t let yourself”, she has told him.

Although it sounds incredible, President López Obrador is not obsessed with Delfina Gómez, Morena’s virtual candidate, winning Edomex. People close to her environment affirm that she is not getting involved nor will she get involved in the election.

What does matter to the tenant of the National Palace is his Electoral Reform, and that reform that his Secretary of the Interior is carrying out will necessarily go through the elections of the State of Mexico.

Last week Adán Augusto made Rubén Moreira wait two hours before taking him to his office. The leader of the group of PRI deputies and “Alito” are negotiating the scope of the Electoral Reform where the PRI’s permanence in Edomex is a bargaining chip.

Adán Augusto and López Obrador are not displeased that the PRI retains the government in that entity next year, be it with Del Moral or with Herrera. But what they do not want is to see a powerful and competitive opposition alliance grow because it would become a laboratory for the 2024 presidential elections.

For the political aspirations of the head of the Interior, what adds the most is supporting the PRI so that it supports the Electoral Reform, which is its main task, so that Morena and her candidate, the teacher Delfina, Claudia Sheinbaum’s unconditional, win.

In addition to a possible support from the National Palace and Bucareli for the PRI, another factor in favor of the tricolor is the role that the Green Ecologist Party will play in next year’s elections.

The greens would not necessarily join the opposition alliance, but they would not support Morena either. They would contend alone, so their little more than 5 points would end up being diluted.

“If Del Mazo does not appear in the photo, Edomex is lost…”

“I DON’T WORK to be a Plan B: I do everything for Plan A,” Marcelo Ebrard released. “Not all of us are carbon copies” (of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Foreign Minister speaks out for the prompt definition of the election rules for Morena’s presidential candidate. “They must be defined in the first three months of 2023… if they are delayed, the risk of conflict will escalate from 1 to 100: now it is contained”. Ebrard considers that there should be four basic rules for Morena. 1) Even floor (“the government of CdMx is equivalent to the government of a country with all the budgetary advantages that it implies”). 2) What is allowed and what is not (“the time must come when it will be useless to continue painting fences throughout the country”). 3) That the promotion of the vote for one or another “corcholata” from government agencies not be allowed. And 4) That there be a universal and credible survey with, at most, four simple questions (“who has more electoral potential, not who has more sympathy”).

THE NATIONAL Electoral INSTITUTE got a Trojan Horse and he didn’t even realize it. The survey that she commissioned in September, and that she had kept discreetly on her portal for two weeks, but that someone from Morena uncovered it, is said to have been controlled from the National Palace. In the INE of Lorenzo Córdova, in the PRI of Alejandro Moreno and in the PAN of Marko Cortés, as well as in many anti-4T civil society organizations, they are realizing that a hand, or several black hands of the government, are intervening to the main polling houses in the country to succeed in the results of their work. And so it happened with the latter entrusted to Ulises Beltrán of BGC, whose result proves Andrés Manuel López Obrador right in his claim to disappear the institute and create a new electoral body.

THE MORE YOU move, the more you get in the crosshairs of 4T toughs. They want to hit Santiago Creel for his alleged relationship with billing companies. Andrés Manuel López Obrador summoned Pablo Gómez for next week to report in the “morning” the status of the investigations involving the president of the Chamber of Deputies. Months ago Creel began to receive messages from his ill-wishers that the SAT would summon him or his son, Santiago Creel Garza. He immediately urged the latter to review his situation. As far as is known, the one who analyzed his file and delivered proof of a favorable situation just last September 14 was not Raquel Buenrostro, but Rosalinda López, the sister of the head of the Interior and General Administrator of the Federal Fiscal Audit. The Creels are aware.

POWER CHANGED Andrés Manuel López Obrador, says the Morenista senator Armando Guadiana. Or at least it is the feeling that it openly transmits to whoever wants to hear it. He laments that “power changes people, some more, others less.” He also sent him the message that, as in the Roman empires, he urgently needs “people who pull the reins to tell them:” hey, don’t get so high, you’re not going to get to heaven, it’s that you’re earthly “, this in reference to the group of collaborators who frequently go to the National Palace and “say yes to everything”. At that level is the struggle for Morena’s candidacy for the government of Coahuila in which yesterday he opted for the Undersecretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Ricardo Mejía.