When a neighbor puts up a notice, many try to help him. But what if another neighbor asks for the opposite?

Munich – Anyone who has something urgent to tell their neighbors uses an approach that is popular in Germany: the note in the hallway. A father recently mocked in this way, that his neighbors, for the sake of his son, refrain from smoking weed while another tenant complained about the poor progress of a piano-playing neighbor and promptly conceded a counterattack. However, a new example shows that a piece of paper can quickly degenerate into “paper economy” – and in the end nobody is smarter than before.

“Please ensure adequate ventilation above the window while cooking”

This particular note conversation started with a reminder. “While cooking, please ensure there is sufficient ventilation above the window, otherwise the cooking vapors will move into other apartments. Thanks very much.”

So far, so understandable. Who likes it when the cooking smells of the neighbors move into their own apartment? But that was just the beginning of the Zettel conversation. Because the next clue goes in a completely different direction. “Dear neighbors,” it says, “please watch out for the smoke when you open the window to ventilate while cooking. The smoke always turns on my smoke alarm. Thanks very much.”

What now? To ventilate or not to ventilate? Anyone who lives in this house could be quite confused by these two clues. After all, you want to be a good neighbor, but one thing seems clear: In this case, you can’t please the two authors of the note.

Anger about cooking smells in the apartment building: “Are they grilling in the apartment?”

At Reddit the photo of the two notes was posted and the users primarily criticized the number two author of the note. “What does the right piece of paper expect?” It says, for example, “Have a serious word with the smoke that it should look for another way?”

“Always have something to complain about,” writes another and suggests that the second author of the note should “close his window when the neighbor is cooking.” And another user even speculates: “Are they grilling in the apartment?” (cgsc)