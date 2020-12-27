Numbers. A little less than a month before the elections (if the pandemic does not prevent it), the candidates for the presidency of the Barça they compete fiercely in the battle to reach 2,257 signatures. According to one of the candidates, Agustí Benedito, the surveys it handles give Laporta an arc of 28-33%. Interesting. Following his theory, if about 45,000 members go to the polls, Laporta has 15,000 guaranteed votes. The more candidates pass the signature cutoff, the more options you have to get into office with ease. A one on one, however, would be dangerous for the candidacy Estimem Barça. 30,000 potential votes for a single candidate would be a sweet tooth for the antiLaporta. But that doesn’t seem like a real scenario today.

The profiles. For now, Laporta has behaved with a markedly conservative profile. You do not want to know about a possible liability action against Bartomeu, has hinted at a reconciliation photo with Sandro Rosell if he takes office and his electoral program, not much is known. He’s doing more to not lose votes than to win. But to his old constituency, so much accommodation exasperates him. They console themselves thinking that the true Jan will face when he is proclaimed president. Victor Font, for the moment, it is the great downturn of the process. He has not been able to assure Xavi, the basis of a project that seemed more grounded. Episodes like that of Jordi Majó they have, however, revealed improvisation and doubts. Laporta’s entry has had devastating effects on his candidacy. Benedito has played a triple proposing the demolition of the Camp Nou; and Jordi Farré meanwhile, it is the antisystem of the campaign. Author of the motion of censure, he is criticized by other candidates for his opportunism. He does not stop making proposals: tattoos, pizzas, free membership fees for members over 25 years old, end of waiting lists for 9,000 members. It is a culé of base. If there were a Barça trivia of the last 30 years between candidates, it would be taken out of the street. Its headquarters (Numancia, 63) It is the point with the most Barça members in the city.

Alliances. The one of Toni Freixa and Emili Rousaud. Freixa, with the banner of the sociological nuñismo, has presented Lluís Carreras as a sports director and does not believe in Neymar. Rousaud, who dreamed of a consensus candidacy, does see the Brazilian. To all this speaks Messi. Your story can also decide choices.