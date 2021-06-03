Already passed 84 days since March 11, when Tehuel de la Torre (21) left his home in San Vicente for Alejandro Korn. A selfie, black and white, is the last image of the trans boy. Next to him are the two detainees. The two men who, according to investigators, know where he is and who could put an end to the harrowing search.

While the search operations that were carried out this Thursday in the Ceamse de San Vicente and in a property of Burzaco gave negative, like the previous ones, the hopes of finding Tehuel alive are diluted with the passage of time.

“There is always hope that it will appear. We are not at a point of finding him alive if we are checking here, but what we want is to find him, “said Verónica, the trans boy’s sister, during the rakes in San Vicente.

The raking in San Vicente, in search of traces of Teheul de la Torre, gave negative results. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

There, as in the Burzaco estate, they were more than 100 policemen, in collaboration with specialized dogs in search of people, those who looked for traces of Tehuel. They suspected that there they might have discarded his body.

But there were no positive results and there are no clues to the whereabouts of Tehuel. Not even the reward of between 1,500,000 and 2,000,000 pesos offered by the Ministry of Security of the province of Buenos Aires seems to be attractive to obtain some information to guide investigators.



Tehuel de la Torre’s mother -to the right- with her family, this Thursday, in the police operation carried out in San Vicente. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

A key photo in the cause

The black and white image recovered from the cell phone by Luis Alberto Ramos (37), and that he himself took on March 11 at his home in Alejandro Korn where he lost the trail of Tehuel, is the last known of the boy.

For that photo recovered from Ramos’ cell phone, which has a murder conviction and a complaint for sexual abuse in 2020, the investigators found Oscar Alfredo Montes (46), the other detainee in the case.



The photo of Tehuel with which he is searched throughout the country. Photo: Twitter.

Montes has a complaint for gender violence and both he and Ramos are they refused to testify when they were in front of the prosecutor Karina Guyot.

Despite this, the prosecutor suspects that they are responsible for Tehuel’s disappearance. The evidence?

Ramos incurred contradictions when the police consulted him about Tehuel.

The house on Mansilla de Ramos Street was emptied before the raking was done.

In that property they found the housing of Tehuel’s phone and a jacket that his relatives recognized.

Also, a burned Motorola brand computer similar to the one the boy was using.

Ramos shaved his hair and escaped to hide at his girlfriend’s home in Dock Sud, where he was detained.

In Ramos’ cell phone, they found, erased, the image with Montes and Tehuel.



The Buenos Aires agents found no traces of the missing youth. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Ramos, whom sources point to as “a political leader who distributed bags of food in exchange for some”favors‘or to gather people to go to marches “is arrested for the crimes of”illegal deprivation of liberty, concealment and false testimony”.

Montes was imprisoned, in principle, for “cover-up and false testimony“.