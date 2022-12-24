Kely Cristina Nascimentoone of Pelé’s daughters, gave way to the rumors on social networks that said without much weight that the Brazilian star had supposedly died.

“We are still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together”said the woman next to a photograph in which she is seen hugging her father, who has been hospitalized for cancer treatment since the last week of November, at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

Photo: Instagram Iamkelynascimento

On the night of this Friday, through different platforms, videos of the alleged preparations for a tribute to Pelé have circulated, at the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of Santos, the team with which the Brazilian star shone as a footballer.

Although the São Paulo club has not ruled on the matter, some Internet users decided to link the events with the supposed death of the soccer star. However, others have also said that they would have to do with the tribute as ‘Player of History’ that a beer brand paid Pelé in the last few hours.

“A spokesman for the Alberto Einstein hospital has just confirmed that there will be no medical bulletin for now. And he told journalists: ‘Pelé is alive'”reported the experienced Brazilian journalist Fernando Mitre, through his Twitter account.

Pele’s health

Kely, Pelé’s daughter, takes the Brazilian star by the hand. Photo: Instagram Iamkelynascimento

Pelé, who has been hospitalized for three weeks in Sao Paulo, has worsened from cancer and is receiving care related to “kidney and heart dysfunctions,” his doctors reported on Wednesday.

Under treatment for colon cancer, Pelé “presents a progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions,” said the Albert Einstein Hospital, where he has been admitted since November 29.

The bulletin indicated that the 82-year-old triple world champion “is still hospitalized in a common room, under the necessary medical care” and his two eldest daughters reported that Pelé will spend Christmas in the hospital.

Pelé has been hospitalized for three weeks to reassess the chemotherapy treatment against the colon tumor, which he underwent surgery in September 2021, and overcome a “respiratory infection” that was detected days later.

