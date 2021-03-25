The photo came just after Cristina Kirchner’s attack against Mauricio Macri. The vice president had just referred to the nationalization of her family’s debt during the dictatorship and the next day she reinforced the questioning with a gesture to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, for the memory she had made of the kidnapping of her father. A while later the images were broadcast of the former president and the head of the Buenos Aires government in the Metropolitan Design Center. Yet the purpose also included a internal message.

Both sought to separate the meeting, the first with an official management activity since 2019, from Cristina’s words. The advisers assured that it was planned a few days ago. “They see or talk almost every week and this time they did it with a photo. They are closer than most think”, They agreed from the two spaces. The distance in the position in front of the Government was shortened in the last time, with Rodríguez Larreta harsher and more critical with Alberto Fernández. More on the closing of lists will be seen if there is a coincidence or approach for the assembly of the candidacies, still no agreement between Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich in the City.

It is a pride to see that the initiative of teaching a foreign language from 1st grade, which we promoted with Mauricio more than 10 years ago, is sustained over time and continues to train boys and girls of the City with fundamental tools to make their dreams come true. Projects. pic.twitter.com/3G1UoajB5D – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) March 25, 2021

Macri linked the presentation of his book with a series of interviews and this meeting, in its objective of recover centrality and leadership in the PRO and in Together for Change. If the management activity linked to education with the head of Government helps him in trying to get above the internal and the discussion between hard and moderate, his successor brings “For internal balance”, they considered benchmarks in their sector. Although not everyone evaluated it in such a positive way: “Mauricio is again positioned as the leader and that to us it blurs us a bit, but there is still a long way to go ”. The public reappearance of the former president opened the discussion in Together for Change, about the extent to which his role during the next electoral dispute will be convenient for the space.

María Eugenia Vidal and Diego Santilli had already come out to support Macri after Cristina Kirchner’s speech. “No one can be above the law,” was the coinciding position between two of the most important leaders of the Rodríguez Larreta sector. They argued the reply with which Kirchnerism had “crossed a boundary”. Then the founder of PRO was open to “More leadership” looking forward to 2023. “That there are many alternatives. There must be inmates in 21 and 23, “he told Miter radio. In the presentation of the book he had also set limits: “We are the change or we are nothing.”

Beyond the public political and economic differences that we have, it is comforting that one of the two main leaders of the opposition shares similar sensitivities, experiences and views on the tragedy of the civic-military dictatorship.https://t.co/f85tK5omKo – Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) March 25, 2021

A previous gesture had occurred in the last virtual meeting of the national table of Together for Change. Macri supported Rodríguez Larreta in a discussion with Bullrich about the eventual purchase of vaccines by the City, the provinces and the private sector. Later the photo of the former president was leaked in his room, with his wife Juliana Awada in bed. Beyond the tensions, from both sides they dismissed a distance between Macri and the head of the PRO.

“It’s not that Horacio hardened, Alberto’s christinization and that irrational stance makes you get on the other side“In a different way, a high Buenos Aires official presented Rodríguez Larreta’s most critical speech. Beyond the photo with Macri, the positions found by the electoral strategy and the internal threats will be maintained if there is no agreement on the lists. From the Bullrich sector they qualified as a “bear hug” the differentiation of Cristina Kirchner on the “looks” of one and the other on the dictatorship. The face-to-face meeting of Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich to try to avoid competition in the primaries was postponed without a date: “With whom do we have to negotiate? With Patricia or with Mauricio?”, They were asked in the Buenosairean government headquarters.

Look also