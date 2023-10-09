Genoa – The photo of Kanye West with the Genoa shirt, incredibly smiling, immortalized without his beloved black turban covering his face, is going around the world. Even the Daily Mail picked up the news: the American artist, together with his children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, attended Saturday evening’s match between Grifone and AC Milan, welcomed by the rossoblù club in the hospitality area. The author of “Stronger” arrived directly from Milan by car, exiting at Genova-Est, ed he joined Luigi Ferraris passing through the entrance of Corso de Stefanis, all yawed and dressed in black, as usual.

In recent months the artist has been in Italy, he has fallen in love with our country, he has visited Rome, where he was a guest at Travis Scott’s mammoth summer concert, then Venice, Florence, Milan and is working on a new album which he would like to present with a world premiere mega event in Reggio Emilia, in the former Campovolo area. An international first on which work is being done in terms of permits and which has not yet received official communication.

Ye, as he likes to be called, is one of the most important and influential producers and rappers on the planet: he was an innovator and avant-garde in the hip hop field (and beyond), albums like “Graduation” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”, just to give two examples, should be listened to at least once in a lifetime to understand their cultural weight and the power of their sound. Today there is no rapper (even artists of other genres in fact) who doesn’t owe him something in terms of inspiration. He is already “in the Olympus of music greats”, as Paul Mccartney once said.

But Kanye is not an icon just for music: he has left his mark on every sector he has touched in his journey, almost as if he were King Midas, starting with fashion, of which he is first and foremost a great lover and expert, then also entrepreneur. The explosive songs he creates have often unfortunately given way to his unpredictability, megalomania and at times “madness”: clearly bipolar, on several occasions he has indulged in heavy, divisive and incorrect phrases and statements which have caused huge media fuss, also causing him ostracism and profound economic consequences due to the distancing of the historic brands with which he has always collaborated. In short, genius and recklessness have always been the two poles of Kanye West.

Why was he in Genoa? She loves sports, football, wanted to show his children a live match and is above all a curious artist who leaves nothing to chance: it cannot be ruled out that he wanted to inform himself about the history of Genoa and Milan and that he chose the match, very hot, after a accurate in-depth analysis. On Saturday, after the game was over, he also took a shot a snapshot with Rafael Leao, a Rossoneri player with a passion for rap, so much so that he has tried his hand at several songs. But in the photo he doesn’t appear particularly happy, to put it mildly, as in practically all the shots in which Kanye appears recently. It’s like this: take it or leave it. It took Genoa, the atmosphere of Marassi and the perfect welcome of the rossoblù club to break the sulk and make the eyes of one of the greatest living rap stars in the history of music light up. That shot, in which he appears magically happy, wearing the Genoa shirt, is already history.