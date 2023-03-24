Traumatized pupils, after seeing a photo of Blessed Carlo Acutis. Reported the manager

Some children of an elementary school in lower Nocera were traumatized by the photo of Carlo Acutis’ body. The institute of Nocera Inferiore had dedicated a day of study on the Blessed. The headteacher has been reported to the regional superintendency.

As it reports The messenger the episode took place on 9 February. The students they would have been invited by the head teacher to deepen their knowledge on the history of Carlo Acutisthe fifteen-year-old who died in October 2006 due to a fulminant form of leukemia and was beatified in 2020, whose mortal remains rest in Assisi.

There the peculiarity of the remains of the fifteen-year-old in the odor of sanctity is that linked to the clothesi, i.e. you dress like any teenager of your age. Probably also for this reason, according to the reconstruction of some parents, the meeting wanted by the Lombardo manager would have affected, if not even traumatized, the little pupils. There vision of the images portraying the mortal remains of the blessed Acutis and contact with one of his relics, i.e. one lock of hairin the possession of the head teacher would have caused a shock to the students. If we add to this the lack of notice and agreement with the families for further information on Acutis, we understand the reason that led some parents to report the matter to the regional superintendency.

