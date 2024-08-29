The photo showing the kiss between Daniele Dal Moro and the Brazilian Luan Fraga was published on X and immediately went viral

Daniele From the Moor he is one of the many faces of Italian television who became known for some of his participations in popular programs such as “Men and Women” And “Big Brother”.

kiss between Dal Moro and Luan Fraga

Following his much talked about love affair with the Spanish influencer Oriana Marzolithe boy had decided to move away from the small screen and the world of entertainment. However, it seems, recently, he has bounced back to the honors of social popularity.

A photo shared by a man portraying them while they exchange a kiss on the lips. The boy in question is Luan Fragaof Brazilian origins but transplanted in that area Veronabased on information released on his Facebook profile.

The photo shot of the kiss

A photo shared on Instagram by Brazilian Luan Fraga immediately went viral on X. It is one of the many photos taken during a vacation spent in Mykonos which portrays him while kissing Daniele Dal Moro on the mouth.

The photo obviously caused quite a stir among the followers of the famous character. Of course, this affectionate exchange does not clarify the real nature of the relationship that binds the two young people, also because beyond a simple like Dal Moro did not show any other reaction.

ex gf contestant

According to his Facebook profile, Luan Fraga is of Brazilian origin but resides in Verona, the same city where Daniele Dal Moro also resides.

How Daniele Dal Moro’s life has changed after his experience on Big Brother

After his experience on Big Brother, Daniele Dal Moro has decided to step away from the world of entertainment and the small screen.

Certainly, his stormy exit from the most spied house in Italy, decided by the program due to some behaviors deemed disrespectful, as well as the troubled love story with the influencer Oriana Marzoli, will have had a decisive weight in his choice to no longer appear on television programs.

couple at gf

What is currently active is his Instagram profile, used both to promote his personal trainer activity and snippets of his daily life.