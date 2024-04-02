The phones of missing children from Udmurtia sent a signal from Adler a week later

The phones of the missing children from Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia, received a signal from Adler a week later. This is reported by Telegram-Kub Mash channel.

According to the publication, thirteen-year-old Veronica F. and fifteen-year-old Azat T. left home on March 23, after which they simultaneously turned off their phones. The children are known to have had romantic relationships. The teenagers' devices turned on again on April 1 – the smartphones sent a signal from the Black Sea coast and turned off again.

The distance between Izhevsk and Adler is more than 1,700 kilometers.

Both teenagers are reported to be about 168cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, Azat was wearing a gray jacket and white and red sneakers, and Veronica was wearing a lilac jacket and platform boots.

Volunteers and police joined the search for the children.

Earlier it was reported that two children from Ufa – 13-year-old Pavel and 14-year-old Damir – went for a walk in the forest with backpacks and did not return home.