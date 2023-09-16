Beeline: the scammer tried to call the subscriber 1414 times in nine minutes

The telephone scammer tried to call the subscriber 1,414 times in nine minutes; the longest attack was reported by the Beeline press service, reports RIA News.

“The longest “attack” in August lasted about 9 minutes. During this time, the fraudster tried to reach the client 1,414 times, but all attempts were unsuccessful,” the company said.

In August, the operator’s anti-fraud system helped protect more than 23 thousand subscribers from attackers. Since the beginning of the year, the number of complaints about calls from spoofed numbers has decreased by 26 percent.

Beeline warned that scammers are using new attack methods and using messengers and cloud services for this. The company is looking for ways to combat new types of fraud.

Earlier, Izvestia reported that in Russia, fraudsters began to more often counterfeit banking applications “Sber 2.0” or “Sberbank Support”.