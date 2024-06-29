Through various means, the three main cell phone operators In the United States, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon announced last Thursday that an interruption in roaming is affecting services for customers traveling abroad.

Although technology has experienced immeasurable progress in recent decades, it is not infallible in the face of situations that arise unexpectedly. Due to Connectivity issues in Syniversethe provider that handles international roaming services for all three companies, Clients who are traveling will face different complications.

The companies reported that customers who are abroad they may not be able to make phone calls, send text messages or use cellular data. According to the information shared by the media CBS NewsAT&T said that “some customers traveling abroad may be experiencing service interruptions due to an issue external to the AT&T network.”“and assured that they are working with one of the roaming connectivity providers to resolve the problem.

For its part, Verizon reported that 30 percent of its customers experienced problems making calls and is working to restore service.

Does anyone else have @Verizon and overseas?? Everyone I have with the phone just fully stopped working… anyone else?? — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) June 27, 2024

The US Telephone Company Solution

Since the carriers cannot fix the problem without Syniverse’s mediation, it will be up to the international roaming company to work to restore service to customers. “Since the beginning of these problems, Syniverse has been working closely with our network partners to restore full service,” the company stated.

With the unresolved problem resulting in the lack of internet service, thousands of customers who are abroad raised their voices to express your complaints through social networks. The company in charge of the service did not provide more details about the end of the interruptions, which They started Thursday morning..