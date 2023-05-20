Saturday, May 20, 2023
The phone call that saved Dimayor from another scandal: VAR to the Creole

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in Sports
0
The phone call that saved Dimayor from another scandal: VAR to the Creole


close

Quindío vs. rangers

The supposed penalty that the referee had sanctioned in Quindío vs. rangers.

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

The supposed penalty that the referee had sanctioned in Quindío vs. rangers.

An incredible action marked the match of the promotion tournament between Quindío and Llaneros.

The match between Sports Quindío and Llaneros, in Armenia, which opens the first date of the semifinal home runs of the first semester in B, was marked by a disastrous arbitration by Gustavo Cortés.

The central defender had already had a very serious mistake when confirming a goal from Deportes Quindío in a huge misplacement of the scorer, the central defender Jhon Gamboa.

But then, halfway through the second half, Cortés made another much more serious mistake: he sanctioned a penalty for an alleged handball by a Quindío player in the local area.

However, the television replay showed that Gamboa (curiously, the same player from the offside goal) had his arms up, but the ball hit him low on the buttock.

The Llaneros players pressured the judge to review the play and the center-back Cortés went to his western assistant, Fabio Parra, to find out if he had seen the action.

How did you notify the referee of the serious mistake he made?

After several minutes, and with the referee and the assistants very attentive to the intercom, the central defender backed down the decision to sanction the maximum penalty. It should be remembered that in B there is no VAR.

How did the center-back realize the mistake? Apparently, they were notified by the intercom after one of the members of the arbitration quartet received a phone call informing them of the gross error.

The game is still going on at this time. Quindío and Llaneros tie at two goals.

SPORTS

More sports news

