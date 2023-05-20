The phone call that saved Dimayor from another scandal: VAR to the Creole

The match between Sports Quindío and Llaneros, in Armenia, which opens the first date of the semifinal home runs of the first semester in B, was marked by a disastrous arbitration by Gustavo Cortés.

The central defender had already had a very serious mistake when confirming a goal from Deportes Quindío in a huge misplacement of the scorer, the central defender Jhon Gamboa.

🚩 The one who does seem to be ahead is Jhon Gamboa at 2-2 in Quindío. The assistant of that sector is Yeison Méndez de Cauca. Also inexplicable is the signaling of the referee Gustavo Cortés. I don’t understand that he wanted to mark #BetplayTournament pic.twitter.com/u44njN3tIq — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 20, 2023

But then, halfway through the second half, Cortés made another much more serious mistake: he sanctioned a penalty for an alleged handball by a Quindío player in the local area.

However, the television replay showed that Gamboa (curiously, the same player from the offside goal) had his arms up, but the ball hit him low on the buttock.

The Llaneros players pressured the judge to review the play and the center-back Cortés went to his western assistant, Fabio Parra, to find out if he had seen the action.

How did you notify the referee of the serious mistake he made?

After several minutes, and with the referee and the assistants very attentive to the intercom, the central defender backed down the decision to sanction the maximum penalty. It should be remembered that in B there is no VAR.

How did the center-back realize the mistake? Apparently, they were notified by the intercom after one of the members of the arbitration quartet received a phone call informing them of the gross error.

Apparently that “someone” who notified the referee was a phone call (I don’t know who). THIS CAN NOT BE DONE. We will have to see what decision Dimayor makes and what position Llaneros takes if he doesn’t end up winning the game. https://t.co/zFFJFK50my — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 20, 2023

The game is still going on at this time. Quindío and Llaneros tie at two goals.

