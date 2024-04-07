In Moscow, at the international exhibition and forum “Russia” at VDNKh, the laureates of the First National Prize “Phoenix” were awarded. The event took place as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Runet on Sunday, April 7.

The winners of the award in the Information Media direction were the REN TV channel and the Izvestia Multimedia Information Center. The award was received by Deputy General Director of the MIC Mikhail Pak.

He thanked his colleagues for their choice. Pak also recalled that several years ago, many Russian media were affected by blocking by Western partners.

“Now our country has in many ways begun to recognize itself in different directions. This, it seems to me, is more valuable than even the audience that we lost, especially since we restored it on Rutube,” said Park.

The REN TV channel in 2023 entered the top five most viewed channels in the information and analytical direction. Izvestia in 2022 became the most popular private news channel on Rutube.

Awards were also received by Irina Savchenko, director of digital at Channel One, and Elvira Efendieva, presenter of the “Today” news program on NTV.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was announced as a laureate in the “Channel of State Structures” category. The award was presented to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova.

The winners in the special category “With humor about the main thing” were pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus. In the “Point of View” direction, awards were presented to Artemy Lebedev and Dmitry Puchkov.

The award for spiritual and educational content was received by the Spas TV channel and director Nikita Mikhalkov. The award was received by Mikhail Volchkov, a representative of the Internet directorate of the TV channel, and Mikhalkov’s video message was also shown from the stage.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko noted that the Internet in the Russian Federation has changed a lot in the 30 years since April 7, 1994, when the Russian .RU domain was registered. He recalled that Russia is among the top 3 countries in terms of the number of websites registered in the national domain.