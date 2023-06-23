The analysis of a team that has gone beyond the atrocities of war and is now preparing to put a spoke in the works of the big European clubs
From bunkers to the national team, from war – the real one – to the pleasure of playing a ball game. More than a football team, Ukraine Under 21 looks like a group of kids forced to grow up much earlier than they should. On the opening day of the European Championship, coach Rotan’s national team won 2-0 against Croatia, proving that they have all the credentials to undermine the big names in the tournament.
