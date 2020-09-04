The Phoenician flotillas that arrived in the Iberian Peninsula in the first millennium BC looking for where to install their factories and settlements were easily distinguished by their large red sails. Now, the Punic city of Lacipo (Casares, Malaga) also stands out for its vermilion tone, but for the one given by Hispania Nostra, the association for the defense of Spanish heritage: it has been included in its Red List, the list of 783 historical and archaeological monuments that are mortally wounded. The next sad step is the Black List (8 elements) and its final disappearance.

The remains of the ancient city of Lacipo are located about four kilometers from the municipality of Casares, on a promontory between the Genal and Guadiaro rivers. The city was founded by the local Turdetan communities that inhabited the territory in the 3rd century BC, but were extraordinarily influenced by the Phoenician-Punic world of Carthage, which controlled this part of the Mediterranean before its defeat against Rome.

The city, according to Hispania NostraDuring the Phoenician period, it must have had a temple dedicated to the Sun God or the Moon Goddess, which ended up becoming individual Roman altars offered to Youth and Fortune Augusta. Under the orbit of Rome, Lacipo became a true city, which included a forum and walls. The families that lived here were related to other powerful Roman women in important cities in the area, such as Carteia, in the neighboring town of San Roque (Cádiz). After a phase of decline between the 4th and 5th centuries, the settlement was repopulated in the 6th and 7th centuries, but already in Visigothic times.

Between 1975 and 1976, Lacipo was the object of excavations that brought to light outstanding historical materials, today deposited in the Archaeological Museum of Malaga. Its contour was perfectly delimited by archaeologists and it was considered the second best-preserved Phoenician city in Spain, after the Villar hill, also in Malaga. But now, the ruins have been surrounded by the Mediterranean forest, with trees and shrubs growing between its stones.

The site, in addition to remains of walls and buildings, includes two small towers of about eight meters in diameter, four guard posts and supply cisterns. On the ground there are also remains of sewers, pieces of pavement, engravings and small vaulted chambers. In addition, the ground is covered with fragments of ceramics and carved stone, where the notary of Casares, the ideologist of Andalusia, Blas Infante walked.

The site is in poor condition. Accelerated degradation has been observed in the last decade due to the impact of livestock – formerly bovine, now ovine – and the proliferation of wild boars that stir the stones. Furthermore, excavations at the end of the last century uncovered parts that had been buried and are rapidly deteriorating. There is currently no type of maintenance.

Decree 59 of February 6, 1996 made it an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), the maximum protection that can be given to a monument in Spain. It explains that “through the writings of Greco-Latin geographers and archaeological investigations” it has been verified “the existence of a walled enclosure, an important control enclave, which would dominate the route of penetration of the valley into the interior of the current provinces of Cádiz and Málaga, and, therefore, it would also dominate a good part of these two provinces ”.

The University of Malaga, the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Telmo, as well as the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando supported the opening of the site as BIC. But they were just words. Words that came to nothing almost a quarter of a century ago.