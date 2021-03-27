Andoni Goikoetxea lives Saturday’s final from the double perspective given to him by his past as a player and his current position as ambassador of the Bilbao club’s Foundation. He maintains his usual booming voice and impeccable morals.

I imagine that this first final is already playing in his head …

First and only. We have to focus on this as if the second did not exist. This is the important one. The one that makes me more ’tilín’. It’s a lifelong rivalry. I trust Athletic, but these finals are won by the team that makes the fewest unforced errors. The one who is more concentrated, the one who does not leave the game. To say that Real has a good team is obvious, but Athletic showed in the Super Cup what it is capable of. He won two ‘teams’, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Athletic is now with the self-esteem that it can beat anyone. And if the first one wins, let Barça prepare … It will be a shame to see La Cartuja empty. Although unfortunately we have gotten used to it a little bit, a final is different. It is not played or won every year, it is not like a league game. I think Athletic will win, what I don’t know is whether to say it with a small mouth or a big mouth.

Imagine if you don’t play every year that the last Athletic won was in 1984 and you played it. What do you remember more, the game or the sounded fight that there was at the end?

I wonder who usually stars in fights. It is clear that they are the product of the disappointment of the losing team and that was Barcelona. All the winner wants is to hug and celebrate. The fight was started by Maradona who hit Sola with a knee to the mouth that blew him apart and sent him to the hospital. And we all got in. When I see it on TV, I feel some shame, but always from the peace of mind that we do not generate it. The final was not good, but there are few good finals. The finals are not played, they are won.

“After winning the Super Cup we have a self-esteem that we can beat anyone”

Andoni Goikoetxea

The one on Saturday 3 could be considered as Lezama’s challenge against Zubieta.

Noooo… and yes. Athletic’s philosophy is more genuine and authentic than that of Real. Only the Basques play here and when I say the Basques I mean everyone, because the Basques can be born wherever they want. Lezama is 90 percent or more of what Athletic is today. La Real, in addition to Zubieta, has the whole world to sign players. It is clear that he takes good care of the quarry as Xabi Alonso’s team has shown, which is going to play the promotion phase to Second.

Lezama’s last great product is Williams …

It is a very important asset. He has a lot of speed, sometimes he rushes a bit before the goal and it is his pending subject, but you have to bear in mind that the goal is the most difficult thing in football. And the brother, Niko, comes but very well. Fast, technically good and he has a goal. He is a footballer.

“How do you want him to skip now so as not to call a penalty, with his hands on his thighs?”

As in this interview he shares the limelight with Górriz, it can be said that there are no longer centrals like you …

No not at all. Soccer is changing a lot. It has always been a contact sport, to go to the ground, to go to the ball. Now nothing is allowed. Very strong things are said about me for two actions, but very few people know the Goiko footballer. Now football is like billiards. You have to start playing from behind. It seems that the team that does not do it does not know how to play football and the majority that wants to play like that, with four or five exceptions, lose the ball before reaching the center of the field. Even those who do well because they have players for it, commit ‘shit’ that cost them goals. What happens is that that minority, later, has the ability to overcome.

I sense that the new trends do not convince him …

It’s not that … The same jumps. How do you want to pretend to jump with your hands close to your thigh? The natural thing to jump is to raise your arms. Of course you have to punish the elbows, but when they are voluntary, not the product of the jump. Now you have to push yourself with your hands tucked into your thighs. The only thing that is the same as always are the measurements of the goals, the areas, the field of play … And then the VAR, which came for one good thing and has become another. Let the referee arbitrate … please and dedicate yourselves to what was coming, to the flamboyant plays.