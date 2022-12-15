Vattimo and the forbidden wedding. Doubts about Caminada’s intentions

The philosopher John Let’s go aged 86 and his young fellow they would like to get married, but the judge he says no. The suspicion is that behind the wedding proposal of his 36-year-old assistant, Simone Caminadathere is an attempt at a he cons. For this there is an ongoing legal proceeding and the prosecutor is opposite to to the green light for the wedding. This marriage is not to be done. Especially not like this, a civil union – we read in the press – in a hurry, in the middle of a trial. Indeed, the most important Italian philosopher of the 20th century has 86 years old and fights with fragility of the physicist and of mind.

But the December 7th – continues the Press – the request was presented to the Municipality of Vimercatein the province of Monza. Why right there? “Because we like it,” he replies boldly Caminada. For the prosecutors, Caminada “he was aiming for the moneyto become universal heir“. And to do it he conquered the confidence of Vattimo arriving to act as “a filter in his communications, isolating him, excluding him from social life”. Accusing himyes, but also administering it the heritage. The defense counterattacks: “Do not we are talking about a poor old man covered in rags and abandoned on the side of the road”. And Vattimo? He arrives in a wheelchair, follows the hearing without saying a word. He did not appear as a civil party, he always defended his assistant.

