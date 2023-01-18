The philosopher, essayist and educator José Antonio Marina (Toledo, 1939) will present this Thursday, October 19 at the Aula de Cultura de LA VERDAD, in collaboration with the Fundación Cajamurcia, his latest essay, ‘El deseo interminable’ (Ariel), in the one who provides emotional keys to the story. The meeting will be at 7:30 p.m., in the Assembly Hall of the Cajamurcia Foundation, at Gran Vía Salzillo, number 23, in Murcia, with free admission until capacity is reached (250 people). Marina will be interviewed by the journalist Manuel Madrid, head of Cultures of LA VERDAD.

In the interview published this Sunday, Marina said that one of the objectives of this book is for the reader to be aware of the precariousness of the world in which we move, that all achievements are fragile. «When history is contemplated in its entirety», explained the philosopher, «we can verify that individual security has increased spectacularly, especially since the advent of the democratic and legal State. When I say that universal subjective rights (that is, human rights) are the great creation of human intelligence, it is not only because of its novelty (in nature there are no rights) but because of the number of problems it has solved. Among them, that of security. But it is a precarious orb that only stands if we keep it.”

Regarding Fromm and his article (“Is man lazy by nature?”), Marina points out that there is a “learned laziness” that arises when rewards are received without having to make an effort. Why do you think he has come to that? «The effect pointed out by Fromm», Marina maintains, «he is not voluntary. The first studies on “learned laziness” were done with pigeons. Giving rewards without deserving them produces a submissive, reward-addicted mentality that has been fostered by all powers. It is true that there are levels of self-demand, but if society pressures in favor of laziness -as is partly happening in our educational system- in the end the human being gets used to it. He becomes a kind of pet, who has his needs covered ».

For Marina, one of the problems that remain unresolved in Spain is the worsening of the educational landscape. «Education has three objectives: develop personal skills, form good citizens and prepare for the world of work. We are not fulfilling any of them well. As a source and as a result of this failure, we suffer from what I have called «social immunodeficiency syndrome». In the same way that the biological immune system detects and tries to destroy antigens, societies must have a similar system to detect social diseases and produce antibodies that suppress them. We have damaged this system: we do not encourage critical thinking, we do not pay attention to arguments but to emotions and hobbies, and we are a credulous and passive democracy. That is why we do not respond to corruption, political deceit, false theories, denials.

He has dedicated books to creation, feelings, will, language, ethics, religion and politics. This Thursday, in the auditorium of the Aula de Cultura of the Cajamurcia Foundation, with free admission until full capacity is reached, she will share some of his conclusions. At his age, he does not give up basic needs. «I suppose that when he was young he would be less rigorous. At that time he values ​​admiration more than love », defends Marina.