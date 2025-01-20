The philosopher Arià Paco wins the Llibres Anagrama award with “a fresco about masculinity in the era of #Metoo”

joc theoryby Arià Paco, has finally been the winning novel of the 10th Llibres Anagrama prize, which is awarded in the category of novels in Catalan and for which 73 copies have been submitted this year. The award, which is accompanied by an amount of 12,000 euros and was vacated in 2022, has had Clara Queraltó, Irene Solà as winners of previous editions, who achieved it with their celebrated I sing and the muntanya ballaor Pol Guasch, who won it with Napalm to the heart.

Lola López Mondéjar wins the Anagrama Essay Prize with ‘Sin narrato’, a harsh criticism of the digital revolution

The jury, made up of Mita Casacuberta, Guillem Gisbert, Imma Monsó, Sergi Pàmies, Jordi Puntí and the editors Isabel Obiols and Silvia Sesé, has unanimously resolved in favor of Paco (Igualada, 1993), who has a doctorate in Philosophy from the University from Arizona and has previously published two novels: Lying to the mosques (Ona llibres, 2020) and Covarda, vella, so salvatge (Amsterdam libres, 2022).

The author has summarized his work as a generational frame regarding sexual relations, specifying that joc theory It is a novel that is about heterosexual relationships. “If you want to talk about our generation, the novel is what you find when you look out the window,” Paco says to illustrate the plot, in which, as has been explained, the vicissitudes and doubts of Ernest, a young man from a powerful sexual activity, both in frequency and practice, which faces numerous doubts and blame due to the changes in roles that have occurred in recent years.

“I wanted to write from ethics, which is my philosophical specialty, from the meaning that the ancients gave it, which is the search for how we should live to have a good life,” explains the award-winning author. “In that sense joc theory “It would be a moral novel,” the author has acknowledged, since he tries to respond to “the moral changes that have occurred in recent years” in gender and sexual relations.

A novel about new guilt

For the writer Imma Monsó, joc theory It is a surprising novel because it reveals that in the new moral framework established in the last decade, which has been described as an important improvement over the past, “guilt has reached both sexes.” Monsó maintains that in previous generations women felt guilty for exhibiting their sexuality, and later in her generation, “the one of free love,” women were freed from guilt. “Now the blame returns to both sexes equally in the effort to understand each other in the era of #Metoo and the law of ‘Only yes is yes,’” he concludes.

Thus, explains Monsó, “at no time, not even in the most torrid moments, [el protagonista] “He loses sight of his particular process of deconstruction of masculinity, always on the lookout to detect sexist tics in his behavior, despite the fact that it is a novel where he fucks a lot.”

Monsó exemplifies the paradoxes and complexities that the protagonist of the novel faces by quoting Antonio Machín: “I cannot understand how you can have two loves at the same time and not be crazy.” But he has also explained that, beyond polyamory, an important theme in the plot, there are other dilemmas that young men face today. “How can you satisfy a sexually demanding woman without seeming like a predator; how you can say phrases in bed without sounding like a sexist; how to look at a woman with desire without seeming suspicious or how you can invite a girl to a coffee without seeming slimy,” the writer has listed.

A fresco of today’s youth

For the writer and journalist Jordi Puntí, joc theory constitutes “a fresco on sexual relations between young people in the 21st century.” Puntí believes that it is “a splendid love novel” that opens a debate between the “triad that makes up love, desire and sex itself.”

“These three elements, to the extent that they cause tensions in the main character with respect to the secondary characters, who are almost all female, make the novel a reflection on the 21st century and on the male gaze in this time of transformation of the relations”.

Finally, Puntí has ​​pointed out that joc theory seems like the background of No storythe text with which Lola López Mondéjar won the last Anagrama Essay Award, because “it explains very well everything that those young people Mondéjar talks about live and who are deeply hooked on social networks, enduring an excess of information that makes them prevents developing one’s own discourse.”