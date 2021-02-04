Jean Oury and François Tosquelles, eminent representatives of institutional psychotherapy, called it the “Atmosphere”, the “Surroundings”, the “Asepsis”, either anything that can prevent an environment from becoming toxic and prevent those who provide care from doing so well, or the patients from curing.

Everyone knowing immediately what the atmosphere is, the good feeling that one feels when one arrives somewhere, one might think that it is useless to define more the “Concept of atmosphere”. It would be missing an opportunity to refine our knowledge of the living environments we need to take care of ourselves and others. Bruce Bégout devotes a book to him (Seuil, 2021), opening the way to an ecophenomenology which outlines the contours of this fundamental dimension of existence. ” The man, writes the author in the introduction, continuously lives within atmospheres. It is not simply self-awareness or concern, it is, in its relation to oneself, to others and to the world, taken up by atmospheres, enveloped in them. Take any situation in life, it always has a certain emotional tone. “ Even before perceiving things, we feel this tonal background which is between things, which alerts us, challenges us, welcomes us, a resonance which forms the condition of possibility of all sensitive and intellectual experience. “The atmosphere would be what is both always present and not noticed” and which would underline a primary truth of man, namely that he is “inscribed in” an environment, even if he is also separated from others and in interaction with them. This “sea” mode of the subject “Not yet truly subject” is to be taken into consideration, precisely also to think so – Sloterdijk had moreover defined man as a designer of atmosphere and spheres, Bégout recalls that the reverse process is just as true. However, modernity has unfortunately emancipated itself from the concept of harmony, probably thinking it too naive and too scientific. “The lost concordia mundis has metamorphosed into multiple micro-harmonies. Nowadays, men are all the more attentive to these atmospheric experiences of proximity as they have mourned a universal syntony. “ We do indeed experience, recurrent and market, the somewhat parodic creation of atmospheres supposed to help us live.

But here it is, “ambient awareness” and “sea knowledge” are absolutely essential to the subjects that we are, making them simple ersatz borders on harming our humanity. Any serious ontology is necessarily “extended”. Bégout puts his finger on this “Tonal background of the experience”, on this “essential dimension of life and the world ”. The challenge of doing something for individual and collective experiences refers neither more nor less to culture and politics.