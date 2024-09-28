Navy Ships Philippines, United States and Australia They plan to carry out joint maneuvers this Saturday in the water of the Sea of ​​​​ China Southernwhere the sovereign claims of Manila and Beijing.

According to the criteria of

“Maritime cooperation activity demonstrates our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the Australian Ministry of Defense said in a statement today.

Philippines. Photo:EFE Share

These maneuvers, in which he also participates New Zealand and Japantake place in the exclusive economic zone of Philippineswithout specifying, highlights the statement in reference to the strip of 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) with respect to the coast of a State.

Nevertheless, Beijing cites historical rights over practically the entire sea of Southern China to claim islands that lie within this Philippine zone and rejects an award issued in 2016 for international justice that upholds Manila’s demands.

“This activity will be carried out in a manner compatible with international law and respecting the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States,” states the Canberra text.

The ship of the Australian Navy HMAS Sydney and a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft participate with the objective of promoting the “cooperation and interoperability among our armed forces,” the statement added.

These maneuvers occur after a series of maritime and air conflicts between Philippines and China in these rough waters, although on Thursday Philippine Navy ships were able to carry out a supply mission to the detachment without incident on the ship Sierra Madre, stranded on an atoll claimed by both.

Although, this week Manila reported that a Chinese navy helicopter followed and approached a Philippine Fisheries Bureau plane on patrol near the disputed Scarborough Sandbar, another point in conflict between nations.

With the coming to power of the president Ferdinand Marcos Jr In June 2022, the Philippines has increased its diplomatic pressure to reclaim its maritime sovereignty and publicly denounces encounters with Chinese ships and aircraft in disputed waters.

Both countries They maintain sovereign disputes in the South China Sea, through which it circulates around the 30% of global trade and home to 12% of the world’s fishing grounds, in addition to having potential oil and gas deposits.

In addition to the claim of China and the Philippinesother countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, In addition to the self-governed island of Taiwan, they also have interests and claims in the region.

The main risk in these troubled waters is that it becomes the scene of a potential conflict between Beijing and Washington, well although USA does not maintain any direct sovereignty dispute, it has a mutual defense pact with Philippines which forces him to come to their aid in the event of a military attack.

EFE AGENCY