The Philippines has signed a preliminary agreement with Moderna Pharmaceutical Company, to supply it with a vaccine against the Coronavirus. The final deal is likely to be reached this month.

And Bloomberg News quoted Carlito Galvez, who heads the vaccination program in the Philippines, as saying that Moderna is among five companies with which the Philippines has signed agreements to supply it with about 108 million doses of anti-Coronavirus vaccines.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, is seeking to buy 148 million doses this year to vaccinate 70% of its population.

Today, the Philippine Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1266 cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 530,118 cases. The number of deaths from the virus reaches 10 thousand and 942 cases.