By midnight, even before the official results were announced, isolated strings of fireworks had already begun to explode over the Manila sky. As the polls predicted, but many refused to believe, the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who has the same name and is known as Bongbong, is emerging as the undisputed winner of yesterday’s Philippine elections.

According to the partial and unofficial results offered at midnight – Philippine time – by the Transparency Server of the Electoral Commission, which already represented 81.8% of the count, Marcos doubled in support for his most direct rival, Vice President Leni Robred. By her 12.5 million votes, Bongbong had 26.3 million, which made Robredo’s comeback impossible at that point in the count. Of the 67.4 million registered voters, Marcos can obtain almost half of the votes after a day of extremely high participation.

From the time the polling stations opened at six in the morning until they closed at seven in the evening, very long queues formed in front of their doors. Resisting the intense heat, the crowd fanned themselves with oriental stoicism as they waited their turn. Added to the influx of public was the complexity of the Philippines’ broadsheet, which includes not only the ten presidential candidates, but also a long list of senators, congressmen, governors and mayors. In total, up to 18,000 public officials were elected.

“I am going to vote for the BBM president, Bongbong Marcos. Why? Because I have seen the era of Corazon Aquino,” explained Pia Tan, a 42-year-old housewife, referring to the widow of assassinated opposition leader Benigno Aquino and the Philippines’ first democratic president after the dictator’s overthrow. As a reaction against her government and that of his son Noynoy, she was betting on giving “the next Marcos a chance, because what his father has taught him will surely bring something better.” Reluctant to talk about the dictatorship, she recounted that “my father and my mother lived through that time and they say it was very good because of the discipline of the people. Most of my relatives had a good life during Martial Law. Some may criticize it because they have something bad behind it.

family kleptocracy



Not even the kleptocracy of the Marcos, estimated at between 4,727 and 9,455 million euros, deters his supporters. “Are you sure it was? Were we there to see it? If they really took the money, do you think they would have the guts to go back to the Philippines and become governors, like Bongbong in Ilocos Norte after their return?” Pia Tan questioned, as the Marcos campaign has been doing on social media, accused of misinforming and rewriting the past.

Outside the Philippines, few understand the success of the dictator’s son, deposed in 1986 by the People Power Revolution. “Actually, we don’t fully understand either. There are people who have fought for us to have freedom and get rid of his father’s dictatorship and now there comes a time when his son stands for election and some of the Filipinos support him”, Nicole Miranda, a young employee of a European multinational. For her, the only possible explanation is that Marcos’ followers “receive false information, but that is what they believe and the only thing we can do is oppose it.”

While Robredo has the support of the urban middle class, university students and businessmen, the poor and rural masses support Bongbong Marcos and his vice president, Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president, very popular for her bloody dirty war on drugs. A strong hand that, due to the high level of criminality, many Filipinos support, but that is even transferred to the field of political bullying.

This is how Andy Dugay, a Leni Robredo volunteer, has suffered, campaigning in the province of Ilocos Norte, the Marcos stronghold. “It is really very hard to work for another game here. We go house to house and we find harassment. Sometimes there are cars around us, following the team », he denounced last weekend after distributing his brochures around Paoay.