The Philippines is to lift the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those under 60 years old

The Philippines is resuming use of the Coronavirus vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca, to vaccinate people under the age of 60, after more than a week of stopping due to reports of side effects

Rare.

And Bloomberg News Agency quoted Philippine Health Ministry Undersecretary Maria Rosario Verger as saying in a hypothetical forum today, Monday, that the Ministry of Health will issue new guidelines on the use of the vaccine to include precautions for those who take some medications.

Verger said: “The benefits outweigh the risks,” adding that a very small percentage of those who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Corona have experienced negative effects.

The Southeast Asian country stopped using the vaccine earlier this month to study cases of blood clots that were reported as rare side effects.

Last week, the Philippine Food and Drug Administration recommended the continued use of the vaccine, which it approved to vaccinate people aged 18 and over.