The Philippine Department of Health is investigating the causes of the high incidence and death of the Coronavirus among young people.

The Manila Times quoted the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Maria Rosario Vergiri, as saying that most of the cases infected with Coronavirus are now in the age group of 20 to 49 years, and that they face a higher risk of death from the virus.

She told reporters at a press conference, that the number of young people infected with severe infection with the virus has become more than before, adding that the ministry is investigating the matter.

Vergeri noted that the younger age groups are those who continue to work from offices every day.

This development prompted health officials to hold discussions with the Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease Management about which sectors could adopt alternatives to working from home to reduce congestion.

Minnette Claire Rosario, an infectious disease expert and a member of the National Immunology Technical Advisory Group, said that laxity in implementing health protocols and the presence of strains of the Corona virus could be among the causes of more young people being infected with the Coronavirus.