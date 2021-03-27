The Philippines announced, on Saturday, that, starting next week, it will impose a quarantine on 24 million people in Manila and its suburbs, in light of difficulties facing hospitals due to the high numbers of Corona cases.

The tightening of restrictions comes in the city, which is the largest economic center of the country and where a fifth of its population lives, with the increasing number of HIV infections as a result of the outbreak of its mutated versions.

The restrictions, which will extend for a week, include Manila and its environs, where a travel ban was previously imposed in an attempt to curb the spread of “Covid-19”.

“The enemy is the virus, not the government,” said presidential spokesman Harry Rock.

From Monday, people will have to work from home, except for jobs that are considered essential, and public transportation will be suspended.

It will also ban public gatherings and close unnecessary shops, with a night curfew between 6 in the afternoon and 5 in the morning.