The Philippines has returned to face-to-face classes two years after closing schools due to the pandemic. But only 24,000 of the 54,000 schools in the country, located in Southeast Asia, began classes last September with 100% face-to-face, while the rest are adapting to the new normal from a hybrid model (digital and in person).

According to him world Bank, when the pandemic began in 2020, only 50% of the Filipino population used the internet, but digital education became the most common means of teaching. This figure is similar to that of countries such as Indonesiabut it is far from others more developed in this area such as Malaysia. Taking into account that in the Philippines digital education has lasted longer than in most of the States in the region —despite the lack of connectivity and tools for it— it is pertinent to ask how education is after two years with empty schools. And it is important to do so as it afflicts some relevant problems in the educational field, such as being one of the worst in the world in reading comprehensionto cite a specific area.

The Philippines has some relevant problems in the field of education, such as being one of the worst in the world in reading comprehension.

Now, there is a risk that the improvement that the Philippines has had in recent years in some educational indicators will be lost. In fact, the country recently incorporated the universality and compulsory nature of preschool education (before the age of three) and added two high school courses. The program Pantawid Pamilya it has helped to improve the enrollment of children and adolescents, as well as the health care of the beneficiaries. This is fundamental, since access to these services (and that they are of quality) determine success in the future and contribute to the inclusive growth.

Development economics researcher at Oxford University, Claire Cullen, explains that “although Filipino children have forgotten some of what they knew and have stopped learning new skills (as a result of school closures) remedial education programs can help them catch up.” One of them may be the one that drives ProFuturefrom the LaCaixa and Telefónica foundations, which since 2017 has trained 83,931 students and 2,588 teachers in digital education, and is present in 226 schools in the Philippines.

With the educational system operating in person and regularly, up to a third of young people with the possibility of attending secondary school were not enrolled

Unequal access to technology

Unequal access to a computer and the Internet has caused, for example, that during these two years the education of a rich child in Manila, the capital, has not been the same as that of another poor child on the island of Mindoro. High educational technology based on complex computer programs is not always equally useful for all geographic areas, and not everyone has it within their reach. In fact, the Philippines is quite advanced in access to low-tech systems and, according to the world Bankhad 137 mobile lines for every 100 people in 2020, a figure that is even higher than that of European countries.

Setting up recovery programs through phone tutorials can be more accessible and helpful in making the technology gap as small as possible. A recent article published by Noam Angrist, Peter Bergman and Moitshepi Matsheng in Nature Human Behavior found that weekly one-on-one phone training calls in Botswana, conducted by the NGO Youth Impact through the program ConnectEdsignificantly improved learning.

After observing this initial improvement in the African country, the NGO Innovations for Poverty Action and the Philippine Government Department of Education partnered with Youth Impact to see if this initiative could be effective there. “A large-scale trial of telephone math tutoring proved to be extremely effective when the sessions were delivered by government teachers or NGO helpers,” explains Claire Cullen, a researcher at Oxford University. The proportion of children who knew how to divide tripled so that “the program helped students acquire four years’ worth of high quality with just eight weeks of calls,” she continues.

It must be remembered that the continuity of education in the Philippines also depends on natural disasters, such as typhoons and tropical storms, such as the one that recently caused at least 45 dead and more than 40,000 evacuated.

The World Bank study titled Making Growth Work for the Poor (Making Growth Work for the Poor), 2018, analyzes the country’s socioeconomic situation. The secondary school enrollment rate five years before the pandemic was 67.4%, worse than Malaysia (68.5%), Indonesia (75%) and Thailand (82.6%), according to the document. With the educational system operating in person, up to a third of young people with the possibility of attending secondary school were not enrolled; now, digital education has therefore become an even greater challenge.

Education in the Philippines also faces natural disasters, such as the tropical storm that has caused at least 45 deaths and more than 40,000 evacuees.

What’s behind school dropout

But, why a third of young people do not attend high school even under normal conditions? The aforementioned study explains that the main reasons for the school dropout from 12 to 15 years are the high cost and family economic needs. It is closely followed by the lack of personal interest and that of their close nucleus, which demonstrates the little confidence that exists for its real results in the medium and long term, and the impossibility of staying in school due to having to attend to family needs. On the other hand, in primary education, 20% of children who do not attend school are for reasons of health or disability. In high school these variables are behind only 5% of the cases of school dropout.

The World Bank highlights that between 2006 and 2015, three out of four people without education had informal or self-employed jobs. Meanwhile, 83% of college-educated men and women were employed in the private sector or government. The average daily salary of workers who have not gone to school is 115 Philippine pesos (1.95 euros). In contrast, workers with tertiary education earn an average of 506 Philippine pesos (8.57 euros) daily. Up to four times more. People who come from poorer families have lower levels of schooling and are less likely to receive it in the future.

Workers without secondary education have less income and more likely to fall into poverty. Non-tuition costs are a significant burden for the most vulnerable, while wealthier households spend more per child on learning materials, private tutors and after-school classes, having a significant impact on learning and their future productivity in the labor market.

In the midst of a pandemic, the least prepared families have had even more difficulties in dealing with the schooling of their children. It is crucial to improve the educational quality of the country and promote it to fight against poverty. The exposed programs are a sample that promoting innovation and combating inequality go hand in hand. It is necessary for governments, including the Philippine one, to implement inclusive public policies that promote long-term growth through poverty alleviation, which must first be tackled through better healthcare and better education.

Luis Alberto Brito Paoli He is a junior researcher at the Navarra Center for International Development of the Institute for Culture and Society of the University of Navarra. Javier Larequi Fontaneda He is a predoctoral researcher at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the University of Navarra.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.