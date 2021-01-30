The Philippines eases entry restrictions for 36 countries

The Philippine Immigration Office said today, Saturday, that next week, entry restrictions will be lifted for foreigners from 36 countries, and there have been reports of a more contagious strain of the new Corona virus in them.

The government first imposed a travel ban last December, which includes a group of countries that had a different strain of “B117” for the emerging corona virus, but the list has increased to include 36 countries since then.

The office said that foreigners from countries that were previously imposed a ban may now enter the Philippines as of February 1.

But Immigration Commissioner Jim Moriente stressed that the Philippines “continues to limit the entry of foreign citizens into the country.”

“In general, foreigners are still not allowed to enter the country,” he added.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 523,516, with 2,109 other cases recorded today, Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll reached ten thousand and 669, an increase of 71 people.