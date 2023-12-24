The Philippine Ministry of Health reported that it had detected 18 cases of infection with the new mutant of the “JN1” coronavirus. It is a form of “omicron”, which the World Health Organization classifies as “a different form that requires attention.” Despite the detection of a new variant of the Corona virus, the Philippine Ministry of Health stressed that there is no significant increase in the number of infection cases or their overall severity, according to the Philippine newspaper “The Star” on Sunday.

The ministry added that all patients with the “JN1” variant were infected. For the Corona virus, they recovered, as the first sample was collected, on November 16th, and the last on December 3rd. The ministry added that there is no evidence that the new mutant is spreading rapidly. The World Health Organization had classified the “GN1” variant. last week that it is a separate form from its parent strain, PA86.2, and requires attention.