Ambassador to Moscow Bailen called it unlikely that the Philippines would impose sanctions against Russia

Philippine Ambassador to Moscow Igor Bailen commented on the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia. His words lead RIA News.

Bailen called it unlikely that the Philippines would impose sanctions against Russia. “I don’t think the Philippines will join EU sanctions against Russia or support them in any other way, I haven’t heard about it,” he said.

Earlier, National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said that the Philippines takes a neutral position on the issue of sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Greece and Hungary opposed 11 packages of anti-Russian sanctions. It is noted that a number of Greek and Hungarian companies are on the Ukrainian list of international sponsors of the war. Until Kyiv removes them from the list, Athens and Budapest will not approve the package of sanctions.