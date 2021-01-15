The Philippines has experienced one of the longest and strictest confinements in the world for eight months. The authoritarianism of Rodrigo Duterte has made the streets practically exist a police state that controls the citizens to the extreme. An exception that, however, has not prevented the virus from continuing to advance in the archipelago.

The Philippines is experiencing one of the longest and strictest confinements in the world. With the excuse of the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte has implemented a system of restrictions on freedom and curfews. The Police and the Army are in charge every night of detaining and severely punishing all those who leave their homes without justification.

Despite this, the Philippines has failed to stop the spread of the virus, which has many hospitals in the most populous cities of this archipelago of 106 million inhabitants on the brink of collapse. Health personnel have to face daily less than optimal conditions to carry out their work and a hate campaign promoted by the networks that accuses them of not working enough.

Confinement has also brought serious social and economic consequences. Almost 27 million Filipinos are unemployed because of the strict closures and this situation, together with the lack of government aid, causes hunger and an increase in the population of homeless people. In addition, the difficult situation has caused the suicide rate in the country to increase significantly.