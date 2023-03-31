The Philippine Space Agency (VELSA) on Friday called on citizens to exercise caution, due to expected debris from a Chinese missile launch. In a warning, the agency said it was monitoring debris from the Long March 4C missile, which was launched just after 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Philippine newspaper The Star.

The agency added that the unburned debris is expected to have fallen about 398 km from the “Bajo de Masinloc” area in Zambales.

“It is unlikely that the wreckage landed on land features or residential areas within Philippine territory. However, the wreckage may float around the area or wash up on nearby coasts,” the agency added.

The agency added that the Long March 4C missile carries toxic chemicals, such as fuel.