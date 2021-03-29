The Philippine Senate, in a resolution it issued, expressed its sincere thanks, gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his concern, solidarity and support for the Filipino people in times of disaster and during the outbreak of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received during his reception yesterday at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation His Excellency Jaslin Quintana, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the country, an official copy of the decision of the Philippine Senate .

During the meeting, His Excellency Al Sayegh reviewed with the Ambassador of the Philippines the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and they discussed prospects for developing and strengthening them.

Ambassador Jaclyn Quintana expressed her deep appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for the keenness, solidarity and support that His Highness shows towards the Filipino people in times of hardship. On behalf of the Filipino people, she extended gratitude to His Highness for the charitable work provided, wishing continued health and success to the wise leadership of the UAE.

It is worth noting that it is the first time that the Senate in the Philippine Congress honors a leader from a Middle Eastern country.