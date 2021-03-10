The Philippine Senate expressed its thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his sustainable assistance to the Philippines and his support to the Filipino people in times of crisis.

This came during the session of the 57th Plenary Session of the Philippine Senate, during which Senator Richard Gordon affirmed the Council’s appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for constantly helping Filipinos in times of adversity and disaster.

Gordon said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed established health centers and rebuilt 18 schools in Eastern Samar in the aftermath of Cyclone Yolanda, indicating that the UAE provides free Coronavirus vaccines to all residents of its territory, including Filipinos who work in the country.

At the same time, Senator Ping Laxon confirmed his support for the adoption of a resolution expressing the Senate’s deep appreciation of His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Lakson said that UAE Red Crescent officials visited the Philippines in 2014 and provided aid to 171 cities and municipalities affected by Typhoon Yolanda.