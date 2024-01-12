Within the list of complications that New York City suffers from the number of migrants arriving in its territory, the current context points out another problem that until now was not taken into account. Given that approximately one-third of arriving immigrants are school-age children, this creates a demand that the education system cannot efficiently meet with the current number of staff.

Recently, Mayor Eric Adams expressed discomfort about some complications that the Big Apple is suffering due to the immigration crisis. In the midst of what he considers to be a lack of response from federal authorities, the city is trying to contain all the people who come to its territory. However, new problems are constantly being observed.

Overwhelmed schools, New York's problem due to the immigration crisis

According to city data that was compiled by CBS News, During the last eighteen months some 168,000 migrants arrived in the city and approximately one in three are school-age children. Against this backdrop, public schools see a challenge that is difficult to solve due to logistical issues.

Experts cited by the aforementioned media pointed out two problems that arise from this situation. The first of them is overcrowding in schools and the shortcomings that this entails. By having so many new students in a short period of time, distributed in schools that do not have space to accommodate them all, Overcrowded classrooms are generated and teachers are unable to correctly follow the learning process of each student..

New York schools are harmed by the immigration crisis See also Most pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, report says

The second problem directly affects immigrants and is a consequence of the latter. In many cases, the children who arrive in New York with their families do not even know how to speak English. In this context, The overpopulation of students prevents them from being given the necessary attention and, therefore, harms their adaptation process at school and in the city.