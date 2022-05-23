Stunlock Studios’ survival game has debuted to great numbers on Valve’s platform.

The month of May has served to bring yet another phenomenon to the PC world. V Rising debuted this past week on Steam and, in just a few days, the title of Stunlock Studios It has managed to exceed 130,000 concurrent users and half a million total players, which has helped it to dominate the Valve platform.

In the last seven days, the game of vampires and survival leads the top sales on Steam if we look at the data collected weekly Steam DB. This classification is carried out based on the level of income generated by each title, so it is striking that a game of this type sneaks ahead of more expensive products such as the Steam Deck, which drops one position on the list to second place.

V Rising has achieved over 100,000 concurrent usersWhen we talk about V Rising we talk about a game of survival with elements of action RPG and crafting which is combined with everything related to the vampiric myth. We wake up as one of these beings of the night, weakened after centuries of lethargy, having to fight for our existence in a world full of dangers.

For the rest, in the top 10 there are two more rookies: Arma Reforger, with the war shooter occupying third place, and Old World, a historical strategy game that has slipped into tenth position.

Elden Ring remains at number 4 without too many complications. We leave you the ranking below so you can judge for yourself.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

V Rising

Steam Deck

Reforger Weapon

Elden Ring

V Rising – Founder Pack: Eldest Bloodline

Valve Index VR Kit

Forest

FIFA 22

titan fall 2

old-world



Will the phenomenon of V Rising reach more platforms? According to those responsible, it is something they would like to carry out, but for now can’t guarantee anything about it. However, the tremendous success it is racking up in its first few days on sale could help, as it remains one of the most prominent titles not only on Steam, but also on Twitch.

More about: V Rising, Steam, Sales, Survival and Stunlock Studios.