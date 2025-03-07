03/07/2025



Queuing is not a good taste for anyone, much less if it has a waiting time for more than an hour. However, for more than a year this seems to be a Attraction symptom for hundreds of young people who concentrate before new stores that have opened in Seville.

San Eloy Street, one of the most central in the capital, is the best reflection of it. It has become ‘Fashion Street’. Located between La Campana and the Hotel Colón, just behind the Plaza de la Magdalena, it is part of the usual route for passersby who land at the bus station in Plaza de Armas and want to reach the historic center. Although the main tourists on this occasion are the Sevillians themselves, who join any fashion that is viral on social networks.

This route has lived a before and after in this last year, becoming the hot point for the twenties since the opening of a series of ‘viral’ shops. “The new Zara has made San Eloy on the mouth of the people”confessed the owner of ‘Beetle’, a local trade that has been open for more than 32 years. He also contributed a fact, and that is that since the arrival of the Inditex giant “On the street there is not a single empty place, this had never happened, they always open and close, but now it seems that they are maintaining”she confessed very surprised at this fact.

The beginning of the tails

The Sevillian clothing brand ‘Esenzia’ It was the one that began with this habit of agglutinating crowds at the doors of the business. This store opened its doors to the public in 2023 and the following year, during the First day of his sales called ‘Crazy Days’the street was filled with long lines of people who filled San Eloy to the Hotel Colón. “People got up at four in the morning and stayed under this portal to sleep, while having breakfast with chocolate from the opposite bar, to be the first to arrive”Julia Delgado, head of the Marketing Department of ‘Esenzia’ recalled.









Behind them, he arrived ‘Ratatouille Cheesecake’one of the several Bacanal Group establishments. This cheese cake trade did its opening in 2024 and also collapsed the street, creating kilometric tails of people to buy this product. And the last one has been another store of this same commercial group, ‘Laboratory monster’. This little store, which opened its doors on February 21, is called to be the next mass phenomenon, and it is already noticed. From the day of the inauguration, the street has repeated the famous image of the endless queues, of “more than three hours,” according to a worker.

Not even the rains of these days in the Hispanic capital have prevented people from approaching and trying the cookies of this trade. Many people – workmen and neighbors – associate these phenomena to “Good product and quality”. Although the establishment’s workers recognize that they did not expect so many people and had to take measures due to the blockade that formed on the street with the multitude of customers. “We had to cut the tail two hours earlier to close on time”they commented.

The importance of Tiktok

Other people also opt for «Good marketin strategiesg » They carry out these stores. Everyone is aware that networks have revolutionized the world of advertising and marketing companies, but the world of Tik Tok has been the one that has completely changed the rules of the game.

The New Opening Sevillian shops have joined the wave of sharing in networks, through these, their establishments and products, reaching parties with invitation in their inaugurations.

These viral stores have been Shared by figures such as Marina Barrial, ‘Cenado with Pablo’ and ‘Comoconmimi’, among others.

How do you affect neighboring businesses?

There is an opinion division among the shops that live on San Eloy street after the opening of ‘Laboratory Monster’, the new Bacanal Group commitment. In relation to the success achieved once again by the mentioned group, The phenomenon of the long lines returns in the renowned street of the city center. Does neighboring businesses benefit or harm?

In relation to sales, Rocío Arenas, owner of ‘beetle’: «It is affecting a lotalthough the first week was the worst. I saw how tourists were going through the street, and surprised by the huge tails, they took their phones recording the situation, without option to be able to visualize the showcase of my business ». However, one of the workers of ‘Il Mio Sole’, another street business, showed his point of view: «It benefits us, because the more transit there is, the more visualization, the trade is already ideal. They are young people who have to be standing in the tail, for mere boredom tend to look for the sides. Sales have not given time to analyze them, but it is being noticed that many more people enter, despite being a good time for us ».

Person visualizing the showcase of a neighboring trade



About the extensive queues that are continually formed by the street route, they also showed us their point of view. From ‘Beetle’, business that pretty wall with a wall with ‘Laboratory Monster’: «The first day was horrible; I was uploaded by not being able to control the situation, since the tail covered the showcase of my business and access to the interior. I did not know how to react and nobody realized when I asked to release the door, ”said the owner of the adjacent trade, requesting more civic education in adolescents. More relieved from ‘Il Mio Sole’, trade a few meters further from ‘Laboratory Monster’: «The tail has come here, but without problems that the showcase tapes ».

During the Opening Day of ‘Laboratory Monster’, San Eloy Street has needed the intervention of Local Police agents. “I got to the point of seeing myself forced to call the police, and they themselves confirmed that they could not be hindering the business door, nor cover the showcase”Rocío, owner of ‘beetle’ commented.