That tourism has been one of the industries most affected by the pandemic of the coronavirus all over the world, there is no longer any doubt.

Within that grim outlook, one of the issues that has always been maintained looking to the future has been the possibilities that nearby tourism had, of getaways, that prioritize outdoors and nature.

The rural tourism -which had already been growing in pre-pandemic times- has climbed positions due to the need to look for alternatives that could be accessed by own car, that could go and return in the day for those who preferred to sleep at home, that did not imply a risk of being stranded, and away from urban centers and crowds.

A good snack part of the getaways in the province of Buenos Aires. Photo Bodega Saldungaray

In this context of pandemic and crisis, the interdisciplinary group Usina Turística carried out a study in order to explore the demand for this type of tourism, focusing on the province of Buenos Aires.

One of the first questions asked of the respondents was with what concept related to the province of Buenos Aires: almost 80% of the responses linked Buenos Aires destinations with the sea and its beaches. In second place was “Rural towns“(Just over 37%) and then”Saws”(Almost 30%).

“The results produced by this question show that, in people’s imaginations, when we talk about tourism in the province of Buenos Aires we can find ‘beaches and something else‘”, they explain from Usina Turística.

Does it have to do with the fact that the survey was carried out at the end of February, the beginning of March, a summer time when the beaches are in the sights of Argentines?

The answer of the specialists is no.

“The province of Buenos Aires historically was linked to mass tourism in the great sun and beach destinations. In recent years, there has been a positioning of new destinations, the majority rural, which complement the classic offer of ‘the coast’, with new service offers sustained throughout the year that break seasonality and they receive important tourist flows, the majority originating from AMBA “, they explain.

Villa Gesell Beach, a highly sought after destination in summer and for weekend getaways. Photo: Villa Gesell Tourism

And they add: “This is a recent phenomenonTherefore, destinations such as San Bernardo still prevail over rural towns such as Carlos Keen or Lobos in the tourist’s mind “.

Close and for the weekend

As for the time to make rural tourism trips, there are three options that are very even:

weekend getaways (31.9%), long weekend getaways (28.9%) and summer vacations (27.6%).

By bike through the rural roads of Guaminí. Photo: Tourism of the province of Buenos Aires.

It is clear what to do short distances prevails among the preferences: 85.1% of those surveyed indicated that they prefer to travel to destinations in less than 300 kilometers of your place of residence.

Another important point: the little anticipation or planning that requires this type of exit. 71.5% of those surveyed indicated that they decided on the getaway no more than two weeks before the travel date.

What is marked as a disadvantage is the difficulty of returning home by the bottlenecks on the routes (as highlighted by 64% of those surveyed).

There was something that surprised. An open question in which it was necessary to mention -without predetermined options- a destination that related to rural tourism, the first that came to mind.

Gaucho tradition in San Antonio de Areco. Photo Tourism San Antonio de Areco and Tourism Province of Buenos Aires.

With almost 45 percent of the responses, the first option was San Antonio de Areco, followed by other destinations such as Tandil, Sierra de la Ventana, San Pedro and Uribelarrea. To complete the Top10, the other five places to highlight are Chascomús, Lobos, Carlos Keen, Mercedes and San Miguel del Monte.

To future

Despite the trend in rural tourism, it is difficult to forecast how the activity will take place in the next few months. It depends a lot on the epidemiological situation and the restrictions that are added or removed over the weeks or months.

“The decision to travel is crossed by many factors of the macroenvironment, mainly economic and health in this case, “they say in Usina Turística.

“Rural tourism is emerging as an alternative getaway throughout the year, which is of great interest to the towns / localities that have something to offer to those who visit them,” they add and mark the Development opportunity that they envision for this new type of tourism.

San Agustín, 26 km from Balcarce. Photo: Undersecretary of Tourism of Balcarce

Precisely, the sanitary conditions -which can limit the mobility of people- discourage mass activities and favor other types of proposals.

“The evidence from our survey is that rural tourism in the province of Buenos Aires will best positioned“, they conclude at Usina Turística.

“To a large extent due to a change in tourist behavior, their tastes and interests that will demand a positive restructuring in the offer of services, motivated by competitiveness, and not the other way around “.