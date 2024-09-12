Shpakovsky: Lukashenko’s Phenomenon as the “People’s Father” Is Linked to His Closeness to the People

The phenomenon of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as the “people’s Batka” is connected with his closeness to the people, including ordinary people. This explanation was given by the adviser-envoy of the Belarusian embassy in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky in an article for the magazine “National Defense”.

“From the first years of Lukashenko’s presidency, the people have dubbed the Belarusian leader ‘Batka’, which in the Slavic tradition indicates the leader’s closeness to the ‘common man’,” the diplomat wrote.

According to him, Lukashenko’s tough approach to negligence and corruption is known in the country. Shpakovsky emphasized that high responsibility extends to everyone who is close to the president.

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that there are no political prisoners in Belarus, since its legislation does not contain political articles.