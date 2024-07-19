In 2017, American gynecologist Shannon Klingman launched Lume Whole Body Deodorant Klingman has launched a new category of beauty products: deodorants designed to be used all over the body and not just in the armpits. On her website, Klingman explains the origin of her invention. “In my practice, I saw how body odour was undermining the confidence and self-esteem of women around the world and for 10 years I worked to find the solution. Through clinical tests, I proved that the culprit of most body odours is the bacteria on the skin that digests body fluids. The same reaction that occurs in our armpits happens in areas such as under the breasts, abdominal folds, inner thighs, groin, vulva, testicles, buttocks and feet.” Its launch marked a turning point in multifunctional hygiene products and, recently, brands such as Hume, Dove, Secret or Ban have launched their own body deodorants.

Various data confirm the phenomenon. At the beginning of 2023, Spate, the online trend analysis platform, warned that the search for deodorant products capable of neutralizing body odor had grown by 32.7%. Last April, Google Trends reported that the search for the term “all-over body deodorants” had increased by more than 1,000% between March 2023 and March 2024. At the beginning of the year, research by the giant Unilever stated that 15% of Americans were looking for an all-over body deodorant and, for that reason, its brands Dove, Dove Men+Care and SheaMoisture launched products designed to be used beyond the armpits. In February, another giant such as Procter & Gamble presented its collection Secret Whole Body Deodorant And, as Kate DiCarlo, the firm’s communications director, pointed out, “body odor outside the armpits is normal and is something that many women notice at some point in their lives, but it is not often discussed. With Secret we hope to normalize conversations about body odor so that all women feel comfortable and safe.” During the presentation, Dr. Maiysha Jones, a scientist at the firm, revealed the data from their study: “We asked 4,000 people about their body odor and the data is enlightening: between 50 and 60% are concerned about the odor of the groin, 20 to 30% of respondents want to get rid of the odor of the crease under the breasts and 30 to 50% of foot odor.” Their collection includes aluminum-free deodorants in spray, stick and cream format designed to protect against bad odor in areas such as under the bust, between the thighs or in the intimate parts. But is this arsenal of multi-purpose deodorants really necessary? Experts clarify the doubts.

Why does sweat smell?

Sweating is essential to keep body temperature below 37ºC: we sweat when it is hot, when exercising and in response to situations that make us nervous, embarrassed or afraid. We have millions of sweat glands spread throughout the body, but not all are the same. Dr. Dèlia Vila, founder and alma mater of Regenera Clinic “The eccrine glands, which are colourless and have an almost imperceptible odour, are very abundant in the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, forehead and back; and the apocrine glands, which are activated during puberty, are concentrated in the armpits and genital area. The apocrine glands are part of the hair follicle and their activation marks the beginning of the reproductive age.”

It is important to clarify that sweat does not smell. “What smells bad are the bacteria and yeasts that feed on sweat and concentrate in the armpits and groin; areas such as the forehead, palms of the hands or back do not smell as much because they have fewer bacteria. For this reason, there are two types of products: deodorants that contain antimicrobial agents, such as hydroxy acids and lactic or mandelic acids, and act by transforming the pH of the skin, that is, they make it less acidic to inhibit the growth of bacteria. On the other hand, there are antiperspirants that do intervene in sweating. They incorporate aluminum salts that penetrate the sweat glands and plug them to delay or stop the release of sweat,” he explains. S Fashion Dr. Christina Citya dermatologist at GEDET. Deodorants are therefore indicated for people who generate an unpleasant odour and antiperspirants to reduce sweating and humidity levels. “A healthy individual eliminates between 250 and 1250 millilitres of sweat per day at rest and this process is essential to eliminate waste and toxins, maintain the pH of the body surface and regulate temperature. I only recommend using antiperspirants in cases of hyperhidrosis, that is, when sweat exceeds normal values,” says Dr. Dèlia Vila.

What are body deodorants and how do they work?

The new deodorants designed for multiple areas extend the concept of control, freshness and protection to any place that is likely to concentrate bad odours. Although the most popular ones come in cream format, they also come in spray or solid stick form. Traditionally, deodorants are used in the armpit area “a darker and more humid place full of apocrine glands that produce a viscous sweat and make it the ideal environment for bacterial flora to proliferate and generate odoriferous substances such as ammonia, amines or butyric acid. For this reason, all the efforts of the cosmetics industry have always focused on this area,” says Dr. Dèlia Vila.

One of the reasons why the smell of sweat in different parts of the body is so worrying is because it is related to poor hygiene; but multi-purpose deodorants promise to solve the problem. “They are products that act as deodorants. They usually incorporate alpha-hydroxy acids with exfoliating action to improve the appearance of the skin and prevent the darkening of the area caused by sweat. They can also contain cornstarch and starch, so they work as powders that absorb moisture. These formulas do not contain aluminum salts because it does not make sense to use them all over the body. Antiperspirants should only be used locally when there is a problem of excessive sweating because they block the exit of sweat and it seeks other areas of the body to escape,” explains to S Fashion Marta Masi, pharmacist and founder of the first menopause club and boutique MM Madrid. “These products, which are so popular in the United States, act as deodorants, that is, they modify the pH of the skin. Some of them contain perfumes and this adds an irritating component that is not recommended. I also do not recommend those in spray format because they dry out,” says dermatologist Cristina Ciudad.

Many of these deodorants are part of the category of products intended for feminine intimate hygiene. Is the sweat of men and women different? Do they also need to deodorize their groin, thighs and stomach folds? Dr. Dèlia Vila is clear: “Apocrine sweat glands develop during puberty under the influence of sexual hormones, and there are differences between men and women. Women need a higher temperature to sweat, while men generate greater metabolic heat and produce more sweat. However, the differentiation between products is usually made by the perfume they use, which varies by sex.”

All the experts consulted warn that these products should not be used on intimate parts. As pharmacist Marta Masi explains, “I don’t see the need to use deodorant products in the vaginal area, as they may contain irritating perfumes. I recommend keeping the area clean with a specific hygiene gel with a pH appropriate to the stage each woman is in. With hormonal changes, the pH of the vaginal area varies and we must adapt our cleanser to avoid changes in flora, irritation or itching.” Gynecologist Isabel Fernández with a practice at the Sagrada Familia Clinic adds, “a vagina should smell like a vagina and does not need deodorant of any kind, just good hygiene with a neutral soap. Everything else is marketing.” Dermatologist Cristina Ciudad from GEDET comments on the risk of applying deodorant on the genitals “they are formulated to be applied on the external part, never on the mucous membranes because they can be absorbed.” boom Can the use of intimate hygiene products also be extended to the male public? “Yes, although hygiene of the intimate area has always been associated with women, more and more dermatologists and urologists recommend the use of male intimate soaps and gels, as well as anti-chafing products for the testicular area,” says Dr. Dèlia Vila.

Do we really need full body deodorants?

“They are not necessary. The most advisable thing to keep the odour at bay is to maintain good daily hygiene with neutral soaps, use natural and breathable fabrics and avoid the consumption of stimulants such as coffee, tea and alcoholic beverages. Unusual changes in sweating, due to excessive or excessive odour, are a reason to visit a specialist doctor,” says Dr. Dèlia Vila from Regenera Clinic. To avoid body odour “dermatologists recommend a daily shower, or twice if we do sport, and the use of deodorant in the armpits. Occasionally, a body deodorant can be used on some part of the body. They are tested products, but we must be aware that everything we apply to the skin can sensitise, cause allergies or irritate. In addition, if we put it on the whole body we act on the bacteria, and this alters the skin microbiome and the bacterial flora of our body,” explains dermatologist Cristina Ciudad.