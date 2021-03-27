Luis batters chicken that will soon be Milanese. It has two rows of ten tuppers with cut bell peppers, chopped onions, cucumbers, and mango. From there food will come out for seven of the 32 brands that Kitchenita has, one dark kitchen which opened a year ago in Almagro. A neat countertop is key for any restaurant, but even more so for these kitchens “Dark” or “blind”.

That they are not called that for lack of windows or lamps. In fact, this 220-square-meter industrial kitchen is fully illuminated, even in natural light. But to your food only accessed through a delivery application. It is not the pizzeria on the corner that also sells at home or the rotisserie with chicken al spiedo in sight.

In fact, if you google any of the gastronomic ventures of a dark kitchen, no address appears. You cannot go because you were passing through without first asking for an app or, in some cases, for WhatsApp.

Salteñas empanadas, milanesas, sushi, medallions, poke, fish nuggets, vegan food and more are cooked in Kitchenita, this company born at the beginning of the quarantine in Almagro and which added headquarters in Belgrano at the end of the year. It has 32 brands with six dishes and two desserts each.

Buenos Aires dark kitchens prepare an important diversity of dishes and the challenge is to solve the orders in less than half an hour. Photo: Lucia Merle

Diversity is one of the most salient features of these kitchens, where the dishes they prepare come to cover the culinary bumps that have the neighborhoods where they settle. “They are gaps of opportunity that one finds in the neighborhoods, based on the offer that exists and the heat maps that indicate where the demand is most concentrated “, explains the Belgian Gaspard Hambückers, head of operations of Kitchenita, a company that he founded in Buenos Aires together with the French Alexandre Boccara, general manager of the company.

Tell me how you are and I’ll tell you what you eat

Data analysis is used not only when creating a new gastronomic business or brand for a dark kitchen, but also to forecast daily demand: what customers want, at what time, how much they want to spend.

One of the first dark kitchens in the City was Sushi Furusato Delivery, which ran for two decades in a Paternal location. Founded in 1999, it only delivered Japanese food on demand. Unlike current blind kitchens, here it was by phone and advertising, internet and word of mouth.

Buenos Aires dark kitchens have traveled a long way to their current configuration. “We are not a gastronomic company, but a technology company focused on gastronomy “explains Uriel Krimer, who ran a coupon e-commerce company until he decided to found Markopolis with his brother Daniel, an industrial engineer.

Gaspard Hambuckers is in charge of Kitchenita, one of the kitchens that works only for delivery. Photo: Lucia Merle

Sushi, burgers, stir fry and ice cream These are some of the options offered by the 20 Markopolis brands, which opened its first dark kitchen in 2015 in Villa Crespo and added another in 2019 in Paternal.

How many tortillas for wraps to produce today. How much brioche bread does it take for burgers on promo days. Questions that answer the sales figures by product automatically. To such an extent the analysis of data it goes through all the processes of the company, which is used even to facilitate the assembly of purchase orders to suppliers or the elaboration of supplies.

The heart of the City, strategic location

Another premise of a dark kitchen is the speed– Dishes must be ready and dispatched within minutes to meet delivery promise. In most, a good part of the development process is completed before the client asks for the app. In those cases, once the order is made, only the final touch remains: bake, fry, boil.

“On the Markopolis brands The whole process should last 30 minutes on average, 35 maximum ”, Krimer says. Receive the order, prepare it, pack it, send it: all this has to be done in half an hour, although in that period it is hardly possible to cook for yourself. He admits it: “It is a very demanding pace, you have to have large teams and a lot of volume, between 500 and 600 orders per day. It is essential to settle in neighborhoods with a significant density ”.

Markopolis, another of the dark kitchens that work in Buenos Aires.

That is why Kitchenita settled in Almagro, the densest neighborhood in the City. Due to its delivery radius of four kilometers, it reaches part of the neighborhoods that follow in the ranking of population density: Balvanera, Caballito and Recoleta. Also a sector of Palermo and Villa Crespo.

In the latter is one of Markopolis’s kitchens, measuring 340 square meters. The other is in La Paternal and has 500 square meters. Their shipping radius is two kilometers around, so that they do not compete with each other or with the franchises they have in Palermo, Balvanera, Belgrano, San Telmo and Recoleta.

“We chose Villa Crespo for our first kitchen because it is in the heart of the City, with quick access to all sides. In less than 15 minutes you are in most neighborhoods. AND Paternal is a neighborhood that has almost no gastronomic offer: We detected a lot of demand but little supply of quality products at a good price ”, explains Krimer.

Kitchenita, meanwhile, has a second production center in Belgrano, with half of the Almagro brands and two kitchens measuring 16 and 17 square meters. With them he reaches that neighborhood, part of Palermo, Saavedra and Núñez, and a section of Vicente López’s party. The bet now is to install kitchens in Caballito and Villa Urquiza. Also, take the company to Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay.

The large scale not only allows to have an oiled mechanism that allows to comply with the times, but ensure the profitability of the project and make collective purchase of inputs. It is also this same scale that discourages the arrival of this modality to less dense areas in the south of the City: “As you move away from the most populated neighborhoods, you have less demand from customers but also less supply of people who make shipments” Krimer explains.

In a pandemic, the City was filled with dark kitchens

However, there are dark kitchens on a smaller scale: those that They were born from restaurants that had to close their salons in a pandemic. Also, those created by gastronomic establishments that added branches adapted from the beginning to the quarantine requirements.

Saigón, another Buenos Aires dark kitchen that opened its third store during the pandemic. Photo: Lucia Merle

This is the case of Saigón Noodle Bar, which opened its third location in July, during the strictest isolation, in Gascón and Soler, a corner in a triangular block that can be seen from Scalabrini Ortiz.

Closed these days, but for reopen in mid-April, as a restaurant. The dark kitchen then moved to the Las Cañitas area, from where Saigon food already comes out for the residents of Palermo and Belgrano. Soon also that of a brand of tortillas and another of food from Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

Unlike the other branches, Las Cañitas “was born with the idea that it was 99% food preparation under the delivery and take-away modality,” explains Matías Maclurg, owner of the Vietnamese noodle bar. We invest without thinking about decoration or setting, because the customer does not enter, until mid-March it was a blind kitchen in the strict sense ”.

Saigón, another of the dark kitchens in Buenos Aires. It differs from the others because it offers 25 dishes whose preparation begins when the order is received. Photo: Lucia Merle

This dark kitchen in Saigon differs from the rest in the menu – it offers 25 dishes – and the preparation: food starts to be made after ordering, even if some ingredients are already chopped or cut to save time. “In that sense we are a little more like a restaurant than other blind kitchens”, Maclurg distinguishes. This is witnessed by Leonardo and Wilmer, who run in the kitchen preparing the spring rolls of prawns, one, the other a bo lu lac, a bowl of sautéed beef eye accompanied by cherry tomato, cucumber, coriander, rice and fried egg.

Advantages and challenges

What are the advantages of a dark kitchen? Krimer responds: “First of all, it is a business 100% designed for the world of delivery, so there are no diners in a room who can be disturbed by the entry and exit of cadets or the blow of the backpack ”. In second place are the costs: “A single location is rented, there is only one invoice for each service, the cost structure has a very low incidence that allows to have a competitive price ”, follows the co-founder of Markopolis.

Also, it must be said, the dark kitchens require fewer workers what if each restaurant had its own kitchen. For example, instead of five managers, there may be two; instead of five chefs, just one.

Packaging is another challenge, especially in a pandemic. With restaurant lounges closed, the demand for food packaging wiped out what was available. Overcome the problems of shortage, time and cost issues persisted.

It is that being sustainable requires dedication to find the right supplier. It is also more expensive. But the amount of plastic waste that it can produce a single serving of food less and less is accepted.

“We work with containers based on sugar cane molasses, imported from China. But in general there is a shortage of proposals for eco-friendly packaging and that limits a lot “Maclurg notes.

Even the design of a plate is limited by its shipping conditions. Soups and French fries get cold really fast. And not all dishes pass proof of a transfer through the well-pounded bike paths and Buenos Aires streets.

Another challenge for these dark kitchens is sell drink, something essential in a restaurant but that in delivery mode does not come out as much. “It plays a lot in the profitability of the gastronomic business, but there is little demand from home customers. I don’t know if it’s a financial or a cultural issue ”, Maclurg analyzes. In Kitchenita they allied with kombucha brands and bet on a wine brand. The idea is to give a complete experience.

“I think today You should be able to eat at home as delicious as in a restaurant. That’s what we want to be: the restaurant that came to your home: quality food at a competitive price, ”explains Maclurg. “Dark kitchens are a model that will not go out of style,” Krimer predicts. They are profitable, successful, and I think in two years there will be many more ”.

