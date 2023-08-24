The months leading up to the arrival of a baby, especially in the case of new parents, are full of uncertainty, doubts and concerns. Even if you’re lucky enough to have a complication-free pregnancy, questions come as fast as unsolicited advice. Reducing stress levels has scientifically proven benefits for the mother, and, in many cases, for the baby as well. To achieve this, there are those who choose to take long walks, sign up for yoga classes or treat themselves to a paradisiacal trip where they can disconnect from everything and enjoy time as a couple whose hours are numbered.

This last assumption, known as travel babymoon (an allusion to the term honeymoon —honeymoon, in Spanish—), is not within the reach of all budgets, but its reception has experienced constant growth in recent years in Spain. “In this type of getaway, the couple puts the finishing touch to their childless stage and welcomes a new moment in their lives. It is an opportunity to have some alone time as a couple before the arrival of the newborn”, explains Alfonso Rueda, director of Product and Operations of the agency Honimunn. “This trend is growing more and more and currently in Spain it represents a type of travel whose popularity does not stop increasing,” he adds.

Of course, before considering the idea of ​​taking a trip during pregnancy (especially if it is by plane), the advice and recommendations of the obstetrician who follows the pregnancy should be taken into account, since there is no general and unique guideline due to to the particularity of each pregnancy. For example, in the Clinical practice guideline for pregnancy and postpartum care of 2014, when traveling it is recommended “to carry out an assessment of the possible risks that may arise from a trip depending on the circumstances of the pregnant woman and the moment of pregnancy in which she expresses her desire to travel”.

maybe the marquetinian The name with which this kind of prenatal travel is referred to gives us a clue to the place where it began to be enjoyed: the United States. The less jealous celebrities of their privacy have been feeding the phenomenon with their trips for years babymoon to destinations that often resemble, due to their exotic nature, the usual choices of newlyweds. In 2018, the media businesswoman Khloé Kardashian traveled to Japan in the months prior to the arrival of her first daughter. The term babymoon It returned to occupy tabloid front pages when, in April 2019, some British media speculated on an alleged escape by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to a luxury hotel in Hampshire before Archie’s birth. This same summer, the tennis player Serena Williams, when she was pregnant with her second baby, shared with her followers several snapshots of the trip babymoon —That’s how she defined it herself— that she made to Europe in the company of her family.

In Spain, some examples have also begun to be seen. One of them is that of the presenter Cristina Pedroche, who enjoyed the middle of the pregnancy in Miami with her husband Dabiz Muñoz. “It is being a beautiful trip. Sometimes you need to disconnect to connect with what is really important. Logically, my priorities are clearer every time, ”she wrote on her social networks. an exclusive resort de México was the destination chosen by the content creator and businesswoman María Pombo to enjoy a luxurious babymoon before the birth of their second child.

But how popular are these trips with the general public? “The phenomenon babymoon It has emerged in the United States recently, and it is not yet widespread in Spain. We do not have specific data on its expansion in this regard, given its recent incorporation into the world of tourism. However, we do know that more and more couples are demanding this type of travel from the operators and agencies with whom we are in contact”, explains María Francisca Blasco López, dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Tourism at the Complutense University of Madrid.

A getaway within the reach of a few

Exclusivity surrounds these express vacations where rest prevails and whose duration, generally between four and six days, is usually less than that of the traditional honeymoon. “Currently, companies have started offering trips aimed at targets medium-high or high level, who can afford luxury experiences in paradisiacal settings, where exoticism, nature and tranquility stand out”, says Blasco López.

Companies have started offering ‘babymoon’ trips aimed at medium-high or high level ‘targets’. In the image, a couple on an island in the Maldives. Saowakhon Brown (Getty Images)

If we take into account that the average monthly expense during the first year of a baby’s life amounts to more than 600 euros per month, making large outlays in the months prior to birth is not in the plans of many future parents, focused on on the other hand, in acquiring everything the baby will need when it arrives in the world. The price varies depending on the type of trip, the chosen destination and the duration, but the most popular options are closer to that type of tourist who spares no expense other than cheap getaways or last-minute deals. The all-inclusive is a powerful claim, but there are those who prefer less sedentary experiences. This is stated in Honnimunn, where they assure that they find partners of all kinds: “Some are more adventurous, focused on distant destinations and with a lot of nature. Others, however, prefer to travel to nearby countries, for greater comfort. In many cases, we find ourselves before couples who did not plan to enjoy a typical honeymoon because they have not yet married, but who want to mark this important milestone in a very special way”.

The favorite places among future parents? “For long distance trips, the most demanded destinations are Japan, this is the destination bestseller of the year; Maldives, combined with Dubai or alone; Bali; The United States, New York, San Francisco, Chicago… even Miami, depends on the time of year,” he points out. Carla Tarrés Juncadella, CEO and co-founder of the Hanaley agency. For those looking for closer alternatives there are many other options: “Italy is a great destination and very complete, from north to south; Norway or Denmark are successful, especially in times when the heat is severe in most of Europe”, says Juncadella.

The budget for this type of travel is usually higher than what is usually invested in a summer vacation. In the photo, a couple in a rice plantation in Bali, Indonesia. Raquel Arocena Torres (Getty Images)

The budget, in general, rises well above what is usually invested in a summer vacation -in 2022, according to Statista, each resident in Spain spent 646.58 euros per person on their summer getaways— and it does not usually drop below four figures. “On trips around Europe, with good hotels and services, we can start at 1,500 euros per person. On long-distance trips, we will start at 3,000 euros per person in most destinations. Although it will always depend on the duration of the trip, dates and level of hotels and services ”, Juncadella details about the prices that are considered on trips babymoon as they offer in Hanaley.

On the private island Naladhu, located in the Maldives and frequented by wealthy newlyweds, they also propose options for babymooners. Of course, for an amount that amounts to more than 4,500 euros for a four-night stay in a villa with a pool and “half-board regime”, says Nicolette Ng, head of marketing and communication of the complex. The high prices define a good part of the current offer, but Professor Blasco López predicts that these trips are here to stay and the growing acceptance of her will motivate “that the offer be broader and more adapted to all pockets”.