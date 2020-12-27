For many it is a great ally. For others, almost a bible. And, for those less, a stranger. But, by and for all, it is directed the well-known YouTube channel of ‘Improve your Paddle’ from the spanish coach Manu Martin.

And is that this channel that has more than seven years of history – it was created in 2013 – is in luck. A few days ago ‘Improve your Paddle’ received the distinctive Youtube badge in recognition of having arrived, nothing more and nothing less, that to 100,000 subscribers.

A figure that in the world of paddle tennis means a lot. So much so that only the official World Padel Tour channel (with almost 400,000 subscribers) exceeds this scale which positions Manu Martín’s thematic channel as a clear reference in the paddle tennis sector. A clear example, his tutorials some have more than half a million views.

But what is ‘Improve your Paddle’. It is the paddle content channel that the Spanish coach decided to create and promote on YouTube to bring paddle to the great variety of profiles existing within this sport and, in some way, democratize its arrival. Need equals opportunity.

An idea in audiovisual format that although it had precursors -how to forget the tutorials of Fernando Poggi how popular were they on the chain ‘Telemadrid’– you have achieved success thanks to your ability to reinvent itself, adapt to new formats, provide quality content and above all, do it in a pleasant and agile way.

Because within ‘Improve your Paddle’ the subscriber or user will find different lines of content. The first, and most popular, tutorials. Perhaps, the one that has made the phenomenon reach so many people and is increasingly consumed as the great source of information on the Internet.

It is in this line called ‘Technique and tactics in paddle tennis’ The videos where the Madrid coach contributes his technical and strategic knowledge so that amateur profiles can improve their paddle tennis, learn new tips and continue to increase their level of play. Everything, with a close, colloquial language that allows you to soak up the training in a simple way.

But ‘Improve your Paddle’ has much more. Around his content storyline Martín has managed to create different spaces of interest that allow the user get to know the players up close, learn the lives of some from them, bring the ‘rookies’ to the general public, analyze according to what material, understand the importance of psychology for this sport or answer questions of his followers.

All, with the invaluable help of its players. Manu Martín, as many already know, is a renowned coach on the World Padel Tour -this season he has directed the number two female couple- and has among his allies references such as Alejandra Salazar, Ari Sánchez, Seba Nerone or Cata Tenorio, among others.

A community, actually, of more than 200,000 followers. Youtube is only the tip of the spear. The platform for content. The Madrid coach, in his different social media profiles, reaches this figure with great interaction from users who in each post or content they feel identified, they hope to solve their doubts and instantly viralize what was created.

A channel that, without a doubt, has managed to settle at the top of its rank and that every day brings together a greater volume of people who seek information and training in equal parts and that has become a clear success of where the online consumption of paddle tennis is headed.