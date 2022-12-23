Pharmacist Weber says antibiotics are useless against flu viruses

Vita Weber, head of the community of pharmacists and pharmacists at Smartpharma, in an interview with RIA News She said that it is useless to take antibiotics against influenza viruses.

“Antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections, but do not work against viruses. Influenza, ARVI is a viral infection, so antibiotics cannot fight it, ”she said.

According to her, in order to cope with viruses, it is necessary to take symptomatic therapy, as well as drugs for immunity and antiviral drugs.

The expert clarified that antibiotics are needed to treat infections and recover from illness, noting that they can be prescribed in conjunction with other treatments for influenza to prevent the risk of developing various kinds of complications.

Earlier, the head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, virologist, candidate of medical sciences Pavel Volchkov assessed the danger of influenza and coronavirus for Russians. In his opinion, the flu has become more dangerous.