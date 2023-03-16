Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With a packed theater and a performance packed with special guests, it’s like the Opera aida will open the curtain this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at the Pablo de Villavicencio Theater. Much expectation has been generated since it was announced in 2019 and after long years of waiting, the public will finally be able to witness this magical show, with additional performances on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

show without equal

Based on the work of the legendary Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, aida tells the epic love story between a princess turned slave and a young soldier, who is torn between loyalty to his nation and his feelings for the woman who stole his heart.

To transport the public to the confines of ancient Egypt, the Pablo de Villavicencio Theater has been remodeled with impressive structures full of hieroglyphics, sphinxes and statues, all courtesy of the San Diego Opera, United States and created by the set designer michael yeargan.

Under the direction of the teacher Luis Miguel Lombana, more of 230 dancers, singers and musicians will participate on stage and there will be the participation of the sopranos from Zacatecana Yunuet Lagoon and the Mexican Jamel Domor, who will alternate in the role of “Aída”; the italian tenor Dario di Vietri and the tenor from Coahuila Octavio Rivas as “Radames”; and the mezzo-soprano from Mexico City Rosa Munoz, which will alternate with oralia castro in the role of “Amneris”.

This production of the Sinaloan Artistic Societyof the Sinaloan Institute of Culturein coordination with the Theater of the Bicentennial of León, Guanajuatoand of the San Diego Operapromises to be an unprecedented show and on a scale never seen before in the city of Culiacán.