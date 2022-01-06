Cairo (DPA)

The Egyptian Football Association announced today, Thursday, the travel of the national team’s delegation to Cameroon on a private plane, the day after tomorrow, “Saturday,” in preparation for the African Nations Cup, which will start next Sunday and continue until the ninth of next February.

The Egyptian team participated in a training session this morning on the main stadium of Cairo Stadium, amid follow-up from Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, and the new Council of the Football Association headed by Gamal Allam, who was elected yesterday, Wednesday.

The official account of the Egyptian Football Association on the social networking site “Facebook” today, Thursday, stated that Gamal Allam and the board of directors of the Federation held a meeting with Carlos Queiroz, the coach, to confirm the support of the “Pharaohs” team.

All members of the Egyptian national team underwent this morning a new medical examination in preparation for travel, while it was decided that travel to Cameroon would be at eleven o’clock on Saturday morning.

In the same context, coach Carlos Queiroz decided to cancel the joint training with the Congolese national team, which was scheduled for “Friday” morning, with training postponed to four in the afternoon after the travel was postponed.

The technical staff, led by Queiroz, also decided to continue to close the team’s training as a precautionary measure, for fear of infection of any player with the Corona virus.