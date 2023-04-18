Andrew Lloyd Webber, the most commercially successful European composer of the 20th century, recently buried his son. Literally. On March 25, Nick Lloyd Webber died at the age of 43 in Basingstoke Hospital (Hampshire, England), 18 months after being diagnosed with gastric cancer. But also in the figurative sense – let’s save all distances here – he has just buried another son. The author of the sheet music Jesus Christ Superstar (1970), Avoid (1976) or cats (1981) was seen, visibly affected, last Sunday on the stage of the Majestic Theater in New York to attend the last performance on Broadway of his favorite musical, The Phantom of the Opera. His most successful play had been performed there since January 26, 1988, in the midst of Ronald Reagan’s mandate; that is, seven presidencies ago and three recessions in between; that is, almost 35 years or 1,790 weeks. In total, 13,891 performances. For posterity, it is the longest-running musical in American history; For Lloyd Webber (London, 75 years old), it is the clearest example of his creative vision, for which he professes the most affection, “the most successful theatrical entertainment ever designed”, as he wrote in his autobiography. For New Yorkers, The Phantom of the Opera it is, from Sunday, simply history.

Thus ends the most impressive chapter of a story that, in the end, as always, is a love story. In 1984, Lloyd Webber was in love. One of the secondary singers of his latest production, catshad developed a tremendous voice as a soprano: it was none other than Sarah Brightman, future star of the melodic song and the bel canto pop. The composer fell in love and, incidentally, asked his producers to find the most romantic story imaginable for him. They soon came upon a 1910 novel by Gaston Leroux about a physically disfigured but highly sensitive composer who, behind a mask and hiding in passageways beneath the Paris Opéra, tortures the building’s patrons and writes arias for a young woman. and promising soprano with whom he has fallen in love. It was tragic, historical (everything takes place in 1870) and timeless. Was The Phantom of the Opera. That same year, Lloyd Webber married Brightman and began composing.

In January 1986, the result began to be shown in London (the final version would be released in October) with Brightman leading the cast. Lloyd Webber, then an undeniably successful composer, had poured into him all his knowledge to make him. Even those who accuse him of having no more talent than sniffing out lost melodies in compositions by Haydn or Mendelssohn, to turn them into best-selling choruses (not a small talent), admit that the move never turned out so well for him. The musical plays with sounds of progressive rock, of the eighties style that Jim Steinman composed for Meat Loaf (in fact, Steinman was sought out as a lyricist: he didn’t want to) but, instead of maintaining the closeness to Bach typical of the genre, here it throws towards the exalted heart of Puccini.

Andrew Lloyd Webber when he came out to say goodbye to the New York public. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

It is pastiche, of course: one never knows by looking at the work if it is a hint of contemporary opera, a satire something kitsch of the operatic excesses of the 19th century or a hybrid invention that no one has managed to classify in four decades. It is only known that, by some alchemy impossible to define, the whole works. The story, pure unpasteurized melodrama; the impossible lyrics (“I have brought you to the throne seat of sweet music”); orchestrations out of orbit; the fact that halfway through a chandelier that weighs a ton fall about the spectators: everything balances and rounds off the whole. Perhaps a work written from love in such an uncynical way was predestined from the beginning to connect with the public.

The marriage between Lloyd Webber and Brightman ended in the early 1990s. The Phantom of the Opera he continued and today his trajectory can only be described through records and hyperbole. Catch your breath: it has been watched by some 120 million people worldwide (the population of Japan!). It has been translated into 17 languages ​​and performed in 45 countries. It has entered 6,000 million dollars (about 5,500 million euros), 1,300 of them only in New York. It has been the bridge of access for countless people to the genre. In London, he won the Olivier for Musical of the Year and in the US, seven Tony Awards. Its logo, the mask of the ghost, has become a universal symbol of musical theatre, even to its many detractors, just as Milton Glaser’s heart is synonymous with New York. Countless works have been made with more ingenuity, creativity and prestige. none come close to The Phantom of the Opera.

Perhaps the romance with Brightman did not materialize, but the love of Lloyd Webber stayed in this production. Since then, the composer has signed 10 musicals and none of them are comparable to this one or any that came before it. Most, in fact, have been good flops. The talk in London is that Lloyd Webber’s identification with the ghost is such that he has never quite let go of the character. He has been aware of all the premieres of international productions that he has been able to. He wrote the screenplay for the film version directed by Joel Schumacher, released in 2004 to a stunned critic due to its poor result. In 2010 he accused perhaps too much the passage of time and premiered a sequel in London, not titled the phantom of the opera 2, but if Love Never Dies (Love never dies). In it, all the heroes of the first installment are shown, who had ended the ghost, turned into a bunch of corrupt, alcoholics and manipulators. The ghost, who turns out to have survived without further explanation, is the only good one in the show and, having achieved moral victory, in the end, he obtains the love of the famous soprano once and for all. He was a calamitous critical, creative and economic hit. Later, in 2018, and for whoever wants to draw the conclusions they want, Lloyd Webber titled his autobiography Unmasked (Unmasked). It is a cruel irony that the end of the original version of the work that has accompanied and defined him since its creation coincides with the death of his son.

In any case, it is easy to question to what extent we are facing the end of The Phantom of the Opera. Yes, ticket sales had fallen since the pandemic… but, since the end of performances in New York was announced, at the end of 2022, interest had renewed and the box office was earning three million dollars a week. Yes, in London it also closed in 2020… only to be relaunched the following year, in a reduced and cheap version, with 14 musicians in an orchestra where until now there were 27. That, the gossips say, is the maneuver that is expected to be repeated in New York: close the original production, cut costs and return as soon as possible. Meanwhile, versions in Italy, China and Spain are pending release: in Madrid it will arrive in September, the third time it has done so, now produced by Antonio Banderas, who has teamed up with Lloyd Webber himself (whom he met starring in Avoid for the cinema in 1996) to think of a version, now yes, in style. Ghosts, like children, can go away, but they are always close.

